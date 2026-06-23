Enphase Energy Launches IQ9N Microinverters with GaN Technology for U.S. Residential Solar

FREMONT, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today announced the launch of the new IQ9N™ Microinverter for residential solar across the United States. Built with gallium nitride (GaN) technology, IQ9N Microinverters help enhance energy production from the latest high-power solar panels and are engineered to deliver peak performance over the system’s lifetime, with an industry-leading 97.5% CEC weighted efficiency and a 25-year limited warranty.

IQ9N Microinverters support 16 A of continuous DC current and 427 VA of continuous output power, pairing with today’s premium high-wattage residential solar panels to help maximize energy production from each module. They are backward compatible with IQ7™ and IQ8™ Series Microinverters and IQ® Batteries, enabling homeowners and installers to expand existing Enphase systems using similar installation methods and accessories.

GaN technology enables a peak efficiency of up to 97.8%, with cooler operation and optimized performance across conditions. Enphase’s GaN architecture reduces conduction losses and heat, improves long-term reliability based on engineering and lifecycle testing, maintains peak performance across seasons, and provides capacity to support emerging high-power solar panels. Read the technical white paper, "Enphase Adoption of GaN Bi-Directional Switch Technology for Distributed Power Electronics," for a more detailed view of Enphase's GaN architecture.

"Every hour our crew spends on a roof — and every time we have to go back — cuts into our margins," said Bill Ward, president at Elbac Solar. "The IQ9N Microinverters work with the installation process we already use, and because they're so dependable, we're not getting pulled back out for service calls. For installers, that's what a real win looks like."

"IQ9N Microinverters are a major leap forward in residential inverter performance," said Carlos Martínez Muñoz, president at Solar Roots, an installer of Enphase products in Puerto Rico. "The combination of GaN technology, higher efficiency, and support for the latest high-power panels lets us design better systems for our customers and unlock more energy from every roof."

IQ9N Microinverters are engineered to optimize energy from every panel across a wide range of conditions, including partial shading, complex roof layouts, and high-temperature environments. Like all Enphase microinverters, IQ9N Microinverters convert DC to AC at each panel, eliminating long high-voltage DC runs used in traditional string inverter designs and delivering a safer, all-AC architecture on the roof. Per-panel power conversion also keeps the rest of the system producing even if one panel is shaded, soiled, or offline.

"Enphase keeps setting the bar higher," said Mike Thompson, CEO of Golden Bear Solar. "IQ9N Microinverters pair perfectly with today's premium panels, and the distributed architecture means homeowners get more usable energy and a safer system on the roof."

"Homeowners want solar that just works, year after year, in any weather," said Kevin O'Donnell, CEO of O'Donnell Solar Co. "With IQ9N Microinverters, we can deliver that with confidence, and the cooler operating temperatures give us peace of mind on long-term reliability."

IQ9N Microinverters meet rigorous grid compliance standards and are NEMA Type 6 rated with a double-insulated, corrosion-resistant polymer housing and an operating temperature range of -40°C to +65°C, engineered to withstand extreme weather conditions. Built-in rapid shutdown capability helps reduce risk to utility workers and first responders. Homeowners can monitor system performance at the panel level, receive real-time alerts, and benefit from over-the-air software updates through the Enphase® App.

IQ9N Microinverters that are manufactured in U.S. facilities with domestic content are designed to be “FEOC compliant” (see Enphase website for details on “FEOC-compliant” products) and may help eligible projects qualify for domestic content bonus tax credits. The products also comply with Buy American Act standards for federal direct procurement contracts.

"Residential solar customers expect their systems to perform at the highest level for decades," said Aaron Gordon, senior vice president and general manager of the systems business unit at Enphase Energy. "IQ9N Microinverters combine our proven distributed architecture with GaN technology and support for the latest panels, giving homeowners the most powerful, efficient, and reliable Enphase microinverter we've ever built."

IQ9N Microinverters are backed by an industry-leading 25-year limited warranty. The product is available now in the United States through Enphase distribution partners.

Certain Enphase products may qualify as FEOC-compliant under IRS Notice 2025-08. Customers should consult their legal and tax advisors to confirm eligibility. Learn more about IQ9N Microinverters on the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 87.8 million microinverters, with more than 5.2 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 165 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; the suitability of IQ9N Microinverters for residential solar applications and the latest high-wattage residential solar panels; the expected benefits of gallium nitride–based technology, including higher efficiency, cooler operation, and improved long-term reliability; the expected benefits of Enphase's distributed microinverter architecture; the availability and timing of IQ9N Microinverter shipments; the qualification of certain products for domestic content, FEOC compliance, Buy America Act standards, and related incentive programs or federal procurement contracts; and the scope and terms of Enphase's limited warranty. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market demand; competitive developments; changes in tax credits, incentive programs, and regulatory or compliance requirements; supply chain availability and costs; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

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