Integra LifeSciences Announces Key Executive Appointments

PRINCETON, N.J., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Corporation Holdings (Nasdaq: IART), a global leader in medical technology, today announced several leadership appointments within its commercial organization. These changes are designed to strengthen customer focus, accelerate execution, and support the company’s long-term growth strategy.

Following the recent appointment of Mike McBreen as executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Robert T. Davis Jr. has been appointed executive vice president, Tissue Reconstruction and Distributed Technologies, where he will lead the wound reconstruction and soft tissue segments, as well as private label. Christopher Kilburn-Peterson has been promoted to corporate vice president and president for the Tissue Reconstruction division, reporting to Davis. He will be responsible for the division’s strategic direction, including commercial and portfolio priorities. Kilburn-Peterson most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of Acclarent, where he led the successful integration of the company’s ENT business.

Harvinder Singh, who previously led the international business, succeeds McBreen as executive vice president and president of the Specialty Surgery division, leading its commercial and portfolio strategy and business performance, and will report to him. With the international business aligned under McBreen’s commercial organization, the regional international leaders will now report directly to McBreen.

“These changes reflect our continued focus on commercial excellence, while developing internal talent and strengthening our leadership bench,” said Mike McBreen, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Integra LifeSciences. “We are building strong management capabilities across the organization and positioning experienced leaders at the forefront of our market-facing activities. Bob, Chris, and Harvinder bring deep expertise, proven leadership, and a strong track record of execution that will help us deliver for customers and patients.”

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences (Nasdaq: IART) is a global medical technology leader dedicated to restoring lives. We are advancing transformational care through impactful innovation in neurosurgery and tissue reconstruction, specialized fields that demand exceptional expertise and precision. Our portfolio of highly differentiated, gold-standard technologies is trusted by healthcare professionals to deliver transformative care. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com .

Investor Relations:

Chris Ward

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Laurene Isip

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