Persephone Biosciences’ Science-Backed Infant and Toddler Synbiotics Now Available on Amazon

- Clinically researched synbiotics developed from findings published in Cell Host & Microbe and Communications Biology now available through Amazon, with TikTok Shop expansion planned next month -

- Prime Day promotion and expanded omnichannel distribution strategy designed to accelerate access for families nationwide -

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Persephone Biosciences , a pioneering biotech company focused on unlocking the potential of the microbiome to impact human health, today announced that its clinically researched infant and toddler synbiotics are now available for purchase on Amazon, significantly expanding access for parents seeking science-backed solutions to support their children's gut and immune health.

The launch marks an important milestone for Persephone as the company continues to build on the momentum generated by the successful introduction of its infant and toddler synbiotics, which debuted with a waitlist of more than 10,000 families.

“Today's parents are inundated with products that make bold promises but often lack meaningful scientific validation,” said Stephanie Culler, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Persephone Biosciences. “We took a fundamentally different approach. We began with large-scale human research, identified a growing problem affecting infant health, developed a targeted synbiotic solution, and then validated that solution through rigorous clinical testing. Our products exist because of the science - not the other way around.”

“We are also building a modern consumer health company around how parents actually discover and purchase products,” Dr. Culler added. “A mother may first learn about the infant microbiome while scrolling TikTok late at night, conduct deeper research on our website, and then reorder through Amazon when convenience matters most. Our goal is to ensure that wherever she is in that journey, she has access to trusted science and products backed by rigorous clinical evidence.”

Persephone's synbiotics were designed using insights generated from the company's groundbreaking My Baby Biome™ Study, the largest infant gut microbiome study of its kind conducted in the United States. Published in Communications Biology, a Nature Portfolio journal, the study identified the keystone bacterial strains missing in many modern infants and established the scientific foundation for the company's synbiotic platform.

Persephone subsequently conducted the ARTEMIS study, the largest U.S. clinical trial ever performed evaluating a proprietary synbiotic in healthy infants and toddlers. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study demonstrated successful colonization of beneficial bacteria, excellent tolerability, and improvements in sleep among toddlers receiving the company's synbiotic formulation.

A growing body of scientific evidence suggests that disruptions to the infant microbiome may contribute to the rising prevalence of chronic childhood conditions, including asthma, eczema, food allergies, metabolic disorders and other immune-mediated diseases. Modern factors such as cesarean delivery, antibiotic exposure, reduced breastfeeding rates and changes in early-life nutrition have altered the microbial communities that infants acquire during critical developmental windows.

Now available on Amazon, Persephone is meeting parents during some of their highest-intent purchasing moments, whether they are standing in a pediatrician's office, responding to a recommendation from a healthcare provider, or simply need a trusted product delivered quickly. Prime fulfillment removes friction between recommendation and purchase, helping families access clinically researched microbiome support when they need it most.

To accelerate adoption, the company is launching on Amazon with a Prime Day promotion beginning June 23. The promotion is designed to introduce new families to Persephone's science-backed synbiotics during one of the year's largest shopping events.

About Persephone Biosciences

Persephone is a pioneering biotech company reimagining infant and patient health using rigorous clinical research to unlock the potential of the gut microbiome to prevent and treat disease. Persephone is backed by notable investors including Y Combinator, Fifty Years, Susa Ventures, American Cancer Society’s BrightEdge Fund, Pioneer Fund, First Bight Ventures, Propel Bio Partners, Ocampo Capital, Mesa Verde Partners and Capita3. Our My Baby Biome study uncovered the widespread gaps in modern infant gut health. Learn more at www.persephone.bio .

Investor Contact

Laurence Watts

laurence@newstreetir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a34d436-6b6b-4678-9b01-7c7f0b0b9217