SimPure Announces Expanded Access to Point-of-Use RO Filtration Following PFAS Compliance Timeline Extension

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal regulators recently announced extended compliance timelines for municipal water systems to meet updated PFAS drinking water standards, with deadlines now ranging from 2029 to 2031 (Ref 1). This gives utilities additional time to implement filtration infrastructure while homeowners seek immediate solutions. In response, SimPure announces expanded access to its advanced countertop reverse osmosis (RO) systems—including innovative models with built-in cooling technology—as part of a summer sale to help families take immediate control of their water quality.

Why Reverse Osmosis for PFAS Removal

Reverse osmosis (RO) is recognized as one of the most effective point-of-use technologies for PFAS reduction (Ref 2). Unlike standard carbon filters and boiling water—which are not effective methods for PFAS removal—RO physically filters microscopic contaminants at the point of consumption, providing an additional layer of protection for families.

Read more about PFAS removal on SimPure’s blog !

Summer Hydration Meets Advanced Filtration

For summer hydration, SimPure’s Y11C-A features built-in refrigeration that delivers refreshingly cool water at the touch of a button. This premium system combines crisp, cold water between 43-59°F (~6-15°C) with comprehensive 6-stage RO filtration and alkaline remineralization, creating perfectly balanced, great-tasting water. The Y11C-A eliminates the need for separate pitcher storage, providing instant access to fresh, purified cold water ideal for hot summer days. Available on the SimPure website, the Y11C-A is now 32% off.

Complete Summer Lineup: Three Models, Zero Installation

SimPure's summer sale during June 23 - 26 features three plug-and-play countertop systems:

Y9A : With its convenient side-mounted removable tank design and exceptional alpine-fresh taste through alkaline remineralization, this high-flow model delivers the highest capacity among countertop RO systems. Now $160 USD off .

With its convenient side-mounted removable tank design and exceptional alpine-fresh taste through alkaline remineralization, this high-flow model delivers the highest capacity among countertop RO systems. Now . Y7T-A : The result of a 3-year design iteration, this model features a premium borosilicate glass carafe and alkaline mineralization for enhanced taste. Perfect for first-time RO users, now $172 USD off .

The result of a 3-year design iteration, this model features a premium borosilicate glass carafe and alkaline mineralization for enhanced taste. Perfect for first-time RO users, now . Y11C-A : Built-in refrigeration delivers refreshing cold water (43-59°F) at the touch of a button. Chilled water directly fills a detachable glass pitcher. Beyond instant cooling, it provides advanced 6-stage RO filtration without installation, now $160 USD off.



While cities plan for 2029-2031 infrastructure upgrades, SimPure's countertop systems put advanced PFAS filtration and summer cooling technology directly into homes right now. All systems feature zero-installation setup and are backed by customer support available via phone 12 hours a day, with 24/7 email backup.

About SimPure

SimPure is a premier water purification brand and a proud sub-brand of Membrane Solutions Corp., established in Washington, USA, in 2006. SimPure leads in plug-and-play countertop RO systems and under-sink RO systems (20 minutes quick installation) — ideal for houses, RVs, and apartments.

References:

https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-advances-comprehensive-pfas-strategy-legally-defensible-practical-scientifically https://www.epa.gov/system/files/documents/2024-04/pfas-npdwr_fact-sheet_treatment_4.8.24.pdf

Media Contact

Contact Person: Charlene Gao

Email: charlene.gao@digimentumpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56bda3da-70de-4f1f-881a-f44b1de285ee

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