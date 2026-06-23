American EcoFuels Inc. (OTC: AEFI), Formerly Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX), Announces Corporate Name and Ticker Symbol Change

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American EcoFuels Inc. (OTC: AEFI) (“American EcoFuels” or the “Company”), formerly known as Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX), today announced that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) has processed the Company’s corporate name change and new trading symbol.

The Company’s common stock will begin trading under the name American EcoFuels Inc. and the ticker symbol “AEFI” effective June 23, 2026. The corporate action was published on the FINRA Daily List on June 22, 2026 and becomes effective at the open of trading on June 23, 2026.

Corporate Development Update

The completion of the Company’s name and ticker symbol change represents a significant milestone in its strategic transformation and aligns the Company’s public identity with its focus on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (“SAF”), synthetic fuels, and advanced gas-to-liquids technologies.

American EcoFuels is advancing its commercial strategy through its transaction with Kepler GTL Technologies Inc., which includes proprietary gas-to-liquids (“GTL”) technologies designed to convert natural gas and other feedstocks into Sustainable Aviation Fuel and related low-carbon fuel products. Management believes the rebranding to American EcoFuels more accurately reflects the Company’s long-term strategic direction and expanding role within the sustainable fuels sector.

The Company is currently nearing completion of its two-year PCAOB audit and is preparing a Form 10 registration statement in anticipation of audit completion. Management believes these initiatives, together with the Company’s ongoing engineering, commercialization, and intellectual property development activities, represent important milestones in establishing American EcoFuels as a fully reporting public company positioned for long-term growth.

Over the past several months, the Company has advanced a number of strategic initiatives, including development of its Sustainable Aviation Fuel Test Plant, expansion of its intellectual property portfolio through additional patent filings, strategic airline outreach regarding potential long-term SAF offtake opportunities, and broader commercialization initiatives intended to support future production and market expansion. The Company also recently initiated the process of pursuing a dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as part of its broader capital markets strategy intended to expand international visibility and investor access.

Richard Hawkins, CEO of American EcoFuels, stated, “The completion of our name and ticker symbol change marks the culmination of a significant corporate transition and the beginning of our next phase of growth as American EcoFuels. In parallel with this milestone, we are nearing completion of our two-year PCAOB audit and are preparing our Form 10 registration statement in anticipation of that audit being finalized. At the same time, we continue advancing our commercialization strategy through engineering initiatives, strategic airline outreach, and the continued expansion of our intellectual property portfolio. We believe these efforts collectively position American EcoFuels for long-term growth as we execute on our vision of becoming a meaningful participant in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel sector.”

Brent Nelson, Director of American EcoFuels Inc. and CEO of Kepler GTL Technologies Inc., added, “This milestone aligns the Company’s public identity with the business we are building. Our focus remains on advancing the technologies, strategic relationships, and commercialization initiatives necessary to position American EcoFuels as a long-term participant in the rapidly expanding Sustainable Aviation Fuel market. We believe the opportunities before us are substantial, and we remain committed to disciplined execution as we move into this next phase of growth.”

The Company expects to continue providing updates as it advances its engineering, commercialization, intellectual property, regulatory, and strategic development initiatives.

To learn more about Kepler GTL’s modular gas-to-liquids technology and its potential to convert stranded energy resources into Sustainable Aviation Fuel and other low-carbon fuels, view the company overview presentation here: Kepler GTL Technology Overview

About American EcoFuels Inc.

American EcoFuels Inc. (OTC: AEFI), formerly Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX), is focused on advancing gas-to-liquids (“GTL”) and coal-to-liquids (“CTL”) technologies through strategic transactions, engineering initiatives, and operational development. Through its transaction with Kepler GTL Technologies Inc., the Company is pursuing the commercialization of synthetic fuel production systems designed to convert natural gas, coal, and other feedstocks into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (“SAF”) and related low-carbon fuel products. American EcoFuels is committed to developing scalable fuel production technologies intended to enhance energy security, strengthen domestic supply chains, and support the growing global demand for sustainable aviation fuels and advanced energy solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s transaction with Kepler GTL, the anticipated integration, execution, and strategic timing associated with such transaction, and the potential benefits of Kepler GTL’s patented gas-to-liquids technology, including projected production capacity, anticipated emissions reductions, modular deployment capabilities, commercial scalability, and participation in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including potential acquisitions, audit completion, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, capital structure changes, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the integration, execution, and commercialization of the Company’s transaction with Kepler GTL Technologies Inc., the commercial viability and regulatory acceptance of the technology, risks inherent in the gas-to-liquids, renewable energy, and sustainable fuel sectors, regulatory and permitting risks, market adoption rates for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, competitive conditions, access to capital, audit completion, compliance with SEC and exchange requirements, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ecoinnovations.info@gmail.com