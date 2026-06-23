This Prime Day, Canadians Can Trade the TV for a 200-Inch Wall — Dangbei 4K Laser Projectors Start at CA$199 on Amazon.ca

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, is opening Amazon Prime Day with its biggest Canadian projector event of the year. From June 23 through June 26, shoppers on Amazon.ca can put a bright, true-to-life 4K cinema on any blank wall — a picture of up to 200 inches that costs less than a mid-size television and disappears the moment the lights come up. Prices in the four-day event start at CA$199.

It is worth asking what a living room actually demands of a screen in 2026. Households now watch across a dozen apps, follow sports that jump from service to service, and turn an ordinary Friday into a movie night on short notice. A fixed panel bolted to the wall answers none of that especially well — it is large, permanent, and still, somehow, never quite large enough. Dangbei’s argument for Prime Day is a simple one: for the price of a mid-size TV, a laser projector can throw a sharp, colour-accurate image far bigger than any television in the room, then fold away to nothing when you are done.

That trade lands differently in Canada, where condo living rooms rarely have a wall to spare for a 75-inch panel and a long-weekend cottage is better served by a screen you can carry than one you have to mount. Four models anchor this year’s event — from the brand’s reference-grade flagship to a sub-CA$200 mini built for bedrooms.

The Prime Day Lineup

Dangbei MP1 Max — 4K Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED Flagship

The reference projector — flagship picture quality





The MP1 Max is Dangbei’s reference model, built for the viewer who notices when colour is even slightly off. Its Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED engine pushes 3,100 ISO lumens and covers roughly 110% of the BT.2020 colour space with a ΔE below 1 — meaning what reaches the wall is what the director intended.

With native 4K resolution, HDR10+ and Blu-ray 3D support, plus Google TV and officially licensed Netflix built in, it is the centrepiece of a serious home theatre that stays vivid and lifelike even before the sun goes down.

Prime Day price: CA$1,682 (was CA$2,199 — save CA$517, 24% off)

Shop on Amazon.ca: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0F437SQXF

Dangbei DBOX02 — 4K ALPD Laser Projector

The deepest cut of the event — save CA$593





The DBOX02 is Dangbei’s bestseller, and at 35% off it is the standout value of this Prime Day. Its 4K ALPD laser light source delivers up to 2,450 ISO lumens and a crisp image up to 200 inches — bright enough to enjoy with the curtains half-open on a sunny afternoon.

Google TV and licensed Netflix are built in, so there is no extra streaming box to clutter the setup. It moves effortlessly from Saturday-morning cartoons to Sunday-night prestige TV to every live game in between.

Prime Day price: CA$1,106 (was CA$1,699 — save CA$593, 35% off)

Shop on Amazon.ca: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0D17LQ4PR

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro — 4K Laser Projector with Gimbal Stand

Set it down anywhere, aligned in under a minute





Built on the DBOX02 platform, the Pro adds a flexible gimbal stand and enhanced tone mapping that make aligning a massive 4K image effortless, even in awkward layouts. Set it on a coffee table, angle it at a bare wall, and a 4K cinema is running in under a minute.

Its 2,000 ISO lumens of laser brightness and deep contrast suit dedicated theatre rooms and open-plan spaces where a traditional TV mount simply isn’t practical.

Prime Day price: CA$1,349 (was CA$1,599 — save CA$250, 16% off)

Shop on Amazon.ca: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0F7RKFBFY

Dangbei N2 mini — Compact 1080p Projector for Bedrooms & Small Spaces

The easiest way in — from CA$199





The N2 mini is the projector for people who have never owned one. At under CA$200 it removes every barrier to entry: native 1080p, a 190° gimbal stand that projects onto the ceiling from bed, and intelligent autofocus, auto keystone and obstacle avoidance that get the picture sharp in seconds.

It throws 40 to 120 inches in bedrooms, dorms and apartments, with Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video built in — a Netflix machine that happens to give you a screen several times bigger than a laptop.

Prime Day price: CA$199 (was CA$279 — save CA$80, 29% off)

Shop on Amazon.ca: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0DXV2XXN1

Prime Day Deals at a Glance (June 23–26)

Model List price Prime Day You save Discount Dangbei MP1 Max CA$2,199 CA$1,682 CA$517 24% Dangbei DBOX02 CA$1,699 CA$1,106 CA$593 35% Dangbei DBOX02 Pro CA$1,599 CA$1,349 CA$250 16% Dangbei N2 mini CA$279 CA$199 CA$80 29%

All prices in CAD on Amazon.ca. Offers run June 23–26, 2026, while promotional stock lasts.

Availability

All four deals are live exclusively on the Dangbei Amazon.ca Store from June 23 through June 26, 2026, while promotional stock lasts. Full product details and specifications are available at us.dangbei.com.

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium provider of smart entertainment solutions, specializing in home and portable projectors. Trusted by more than 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei pairs advanced projection hardware — including ALPD laser and Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED light engines — with intuitive software to deliver immersive viewing experiences in everyday living rooms and small spaces. The company’s projectors were showcased at CES 2026 and have been featured by leading technology publications globally.

Media Contact

Dangbei PR Team

Email: pr@dangbei.com

Web: us.dangbei.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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