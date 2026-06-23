DYWIDAG Celebrates Anniversary of Future-Ready Stay Cable System for Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge

Bolingbrook, Ill., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DYWIDAG, a global leader in structural and geotechnical engineering solutions, is marking the one year anniversary of the US 181 Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi, Texas, otherwise known as the Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge and its opening to traffic. This landmark infrastructure project was designed to enhance commuter safety and expand navigational access for one of the busiest ports in the United States.

Led by the Texas Department of Transportation, the project’s owner and developer FlatironDragados USA, the project replaced the original 1950’s era Harbor Bridge with a modern stay cable structure spanning 1,661 feet, with a total length exceeding 3,295 feet, making it North America’s longest concrete segmental cable-stayed bridge. Designed for a 170-year service life, the bridge sets a new benchmark for durability, resilience, and long-term performance.

For the project, DYWIDAG delivered 152 Dyna-Grip® DG-E series stay cable systems engineered for high fatigue resistance and long-term durability, along with tie-down cables and purpose-built installation equipment, all fully compliant with Buy America requirements. Working in close coordination with the main contractor, DYWIDAG’s team provided technical expertise and adaptive execution to support critical construction milestones. The scope of work also included delivery of a magneto-flux based force monitoring system for the stays.

In total, DYWIDAG supplied over 3,700 U.S. tons of 0.6-inch epoxy-coated strand, providing state-of-the-art corrosion protection, along with 24 tie-down cables and eight temporary stays to ensure structural stability throughout construction. Multiple system sizes were deployed to accommodate varying load demands across the span, supported by on-site technical supervision and workforce training integrated directly with contractor operations.

The project delivery adjusted to the pandemic and other related challenges. The successful delivery demonstrates DYWIDAG’s ability to balance global engineering expertise with local compliance, delivering reliable solutions under complex conditions.

“The Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge is an iconic infrastructure project, one that demanded global expertise, precision and collaboration in its construction phase and exceptional durability once opened,” said Roger Frenn, Mega Projects Department Lead at DYWIDAG. “Our ability to combine proven stay cable technology with on-site expertise and regulatory compliance was key to supporting this transformative project. The bridge is already improving traffic flow, enhancing safety, and support expanded harbor access and stands as a testament to DYWIDAG’s commitment to advancing critical infrastructure across North America.”

The full case study is available here: https://dywidag.com/projects/us-181-harbor-bridge

About DYWIDAG

Since its German roots were established in 1865, DYWIDAG has been a pioneer in engineering excellence—ensuring structures are built and maintained to be safer, stronger, and smarter. Today, with a presence in over 40 countries and a team of more than 1,600 professionals, DYWIDAG specializes in post-tensioning, geotechnical, stay cable, and concrete systems across diverse markets. By combining deep local expertise with global capability, the company delivers structural integrity that stands the test of time.