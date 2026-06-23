Alpha Cash Comes Home: North Carolina Approval Takes Seven-State Footprint Past 3 Million Unbanked Households

CORNELIUS, N.C., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ: AMOD ) announced today that Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC has received a non-objection response to operate as an authorized delegate of Barri Money Services, LLC in the State of North Carolina under the North Carolina Money Transmitters Act, N.C.G.S. §§53-208.41 et seq. The clearance, issued through the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks, authorizes Alpha Cash check deposit and remittance services for North Carolina residents across both physical kiosk locations and the Alpha Cash mobile application.

North Carolina is home to more than 4.1 million households . Applying national rates from the FDIC’s 2023 Household Survey, an estimated 770,000 North Carolina households are either unbanked or rely on nonbank financial services to meet core financial needs. For those residents, depositing a paycheck or accessing basic money transfer services has historically required a fee-based intermediary or a trip to a location with limited hours.

William Alessi, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Modus, stated, “We built this company in North Carolina, so this approval carries a different kind of weight for our team. There are working families across this state paying fees every payday to access money they’ve already earned. Alpha Cash was designed for exactly that situation, and now we can serve those communities at home.”

Through the authorized delegate structure with Barri Money Services, LLC, Alpha Cash can now offer North Carolina residents check deposit and international money remittance services at physical kiosk locations and through the Alpha Cash mobile application Alpha Cash is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store .

North Carolina’s non-objection response extends Alpha Cash’s regulatory footprint for check deposit to seven states in under two weeks. Combined with favorable regulatory feedback and non-objections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Mexico, Vermont, and Nebraska, as previously announced , the platform is now accessible to more than 17 million households across seven states, including an estimated three million that are unbanked or underbanked. The Company intends to continue filing for authorization in additional states, with each determination widening the addressable footprint for Alpha Cash’s check deposit and broader financial services.

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented “closed-loop” retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

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Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

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