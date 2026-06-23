Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS); Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC); Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN); and Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX)

PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) (“Embecta” or the “Company”) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

What is the Investigation About? Grabar Law Office is investigating allegations that Embecta's officers and directors failed to maintain appropriate oversight concerning the Company's business operations, sales performance, forecasting processes, internal controls, and public disclosures.

If you have held Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) shares since prior to November 25, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/embecta-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

Why? According to a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Embecta Corpl. (NASDAQ: EMBC) repeatedly reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance and emphasized the stability and resilience of its pen needle business while allegedly failing to disclose adverse trends affecting that segment. On May 5, 2026, Embecta announced second quarter fiscal 2026 results that were significantly below prior expectations. The Company disclosed that revenue had declined substantially and reduced its fiscal year 2026 guidance. Embecta attributed the disappointing results primarily to weakness in its U.S. business, including share loss within its pen needle product category, softness in market volumes, pricing pressures, inventory reductions at certain accounts, and other adverse market dynamics. Following these disclosures, Embecta's stock price fell dramatically, declining from $9.25 per share on May 4, 2026 to $3.90 per share on May 5, 2026, representing a decline of more than 57% in a single trading session.

The investigation concerns whether Embecta's directors and officers:

Failed to adequately oversee the Company's core pen needle business;

Failed to maintain effective systems for identifying and reporting adverse business trends;

Failed to ensure that the Company maintained reasonable forecasting and guidance procedures;

Caused or permitted the dissemination of materially misleading statements concerning the Company's business performance and prospects;

Failed to provide shareholders with accurate information regarding competitive pressures, customer concentration issues, market softness, pricing pressure, and sales trends affecting the Company's operations; and

Exposed Embecta to substantial legal, financial, and reputational harm.

What Can You Do Now? If you are a current Embecta (NASDAQ: EMBC) shareholder who has continuously held Embecta shares since before November 25, 2025, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/embecta-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can pursue claims on behalf of Embecta against officers and directors responsible for alleged misconduct and seek corporate governance reforms designed to improve oversight, accountability, and shareholder value as well as a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. #EMBC $EMBC #Embecta

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) ("Erasca" or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

What Is the Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether Erasca's directors and senior executives maintained appropriate oversight, disclosure controls, compliance procedures, and risk-management systems relating to the Company's public statements concerning ERAS-0015, a pan-RAS molecular glue candidate being developed for the treatment of RAS-mutant solid tumors.

If you are a current Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder who has held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and other relief through a shareholder derivative action including a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/erasca-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

Why? According to a recently filed federal securities class action, investors allege that Erasca made materially misleading statements and omissions concerning ERAS-0015. Among other things, the complaint alleges that:

Erasca publicly promoted ERAS-0015 as a potential "best-in-class" therapy and made repeated comparisons between ERAS-0015 and Revolution Medicines' RMC-6236;

the Company's public disclosures allegedly relied upon improper comparisons to RMC-6236;

Erasca allegedly faced intellectual property, patent, and trade-secret-related risks associated with those comparisons and related disclosures;

investors allegedly were not adequately informed of those risks; and

certain positive statements regarding ERAS-0015 allegedly lacked a reasonable basis.



April 2026 Disclosures: On April 27, 2026, Erasca disclosed that it had received correspondence from counsel for Revolution Medicines alleging, among other things, patent infringement, trade-secret-related issues, and allegedly improper comparative statements concerning ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236. Later that same day, Erasca disclosed preliminary Phase 1 clinical data regarding ERAS-0015 and reported that one patient who received ERAS-0015 had died after experiencing pneumonitis that progressed following withdrawal of supportive care. The Company also disclosed that comparisons between ERAS-0015 and other product candidates were based on cross-study analyses rather than head-to-head clinical trials and that such comparisons were inherently limited. Following these disclosures, Erasca's share price experienced a substantial decline.

What Can You Do Now? If you are a current Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder what has held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you may have the ability to seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and other relief through a shareholder derivative action including a court approved incentive award. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/erasca-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. #Erasca #ERAS $ERAS

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

What is the Investigation About? Grabar Law Office is investigating allegations concerning Navan's disclosures, internal reporting systems, oversight practices, and public statements made in connection with the Company's October 30, 2025 initial public offering ("IPO").

If you are a current Navan Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) shareholder who has continuously held Navan shares since on or shortly after the Company’s October 30, 2025 IPO, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/navan-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085 to discuss your rights and potential claims. You can pursue claims on behalf of Navan against officers and directors responsible for alleged misconduct and seek corporate governance reforms designed to improve oversight, transparency, disclosure practices, and shareholder value, including a court approved service award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Why? As alleged in a federal securities fraud class action complaint, Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) represented in its IPO materials that it had experienced significant growth in revenue, gross booking volume ("GBV"), and platform adoption. The Company's offering documents highlighted strong historical growth metrics and discussed plans to continue expanding customer relationships and platform usage. Navan's October 30, 2025, IPO offering documents allegedly omitted material information concerning the Company's business and financial condition, including that at the time of the IPO, Navan possessed information indicating that revenue growth was decelerating and that the Company would substantially increase sales and marketing spending in order to sustain reported growth metrics. The complaint further alleges that these trends were not adequately disclosed to investors in the Company's registration statement and prospectus.

The investigation is focused on whether Navan's directors and senior officers:

Failed to maintain adequate oversight concerning the Company's growth trends and operating performance;

Failed to ensure that material information concerning revenue trends and operating expenses was timely escalated and disclosed;

Failed to maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures;

Caused or permitted the dissemination of allegedly misleading registration statement and prospectus disclosures;

Failed to provide shareholders with complete information regarding the Company's sales and marketing expenditures and their impact on future performance; and

Exposed the Company to significant legal, financial, and reputational harm.

What Can You Do Now? If you are a current Navan Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) shareholder who has continuously held Navan shares since on or shortly after the Company’s October 30, 2025 IPO, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/navan-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085 to discuss your rights and potential claims. You can pursue claims on behalf of Navan against officers and directors responsible for alleged misconduct and seek corporate governance reforms designed to improve oversight, transparency, disclosure practices, and shareholder value, including a court approved service award at no cost to you whatsoever. #Navan #NAVN $NAVN

Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) :

What is Happening? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX). The investigation concerns whether Power Solutions and certain of its executives breached their fiduciary duties.

If you purchased Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) shares prior to May 8, 2025, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever.

Why? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PSIX); through certain of its officers, failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated its ability to capture sales demand for its power systems solutions, particularly within the data center market; (2) the Company understated the impact of its enhancements to manufacturing capacity to meet demand within the data center market, including the expected costs and the nature of the related “inefficiencies”; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) securities prior to May 8, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. #PSIX $PSIX #PowerSolutions

About Grabar Law Office

Grabar Law Office represents institutional and individual investors in shareholder derivative litigation, securities litigation, corporate governance matters, and antitrust litigation nationwide. The firm has extensive experience prosecuting claims involving breaches of fiduciary duty, failures of oversight, misleading disclosures, inadequate internal controls, and corporate governance failures.

For additional information concerning this investigation, please contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103

Telephone: (267) 507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com

Website: www.grabarlaw.com

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