Nexalin Technology Announces that the Investigator of Its Brazilian Clinical Trial Received the Young Researcher Award at BRAIN 2026 for Research Evaluating the Company’s Proprietary DIFS™ Platform

Dr. Victor Fontenelle Bastos de Lima, an investigator on Nexalin’s recently completed Brazilian clinical study, received the Young Researcher Award at BRAIN 2026 – Congress on Brain, Behavior and Emotions, held in Porto Alegre, Brazil

Award-winning research evaluated Nexalin’s DIFS™ 15 mA, 77.5 Hz platform for insomnia symptoms in patients with comorbid anxiety, with the primary reported finding being a significant, durable improvement in sleep quality

Independent scientific recognition further strengthens the growing clinical and scientific visibility behind Nexalin’s differentiated, non-invasive frequency-based neurostimulation platform as the Company prepares for product launch in Brazil

HOUSTON, TX, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL) (the “Company” or “Nexalin”), the leader in non-invasive Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) of the brain, today announced that Dr. Victor Fontenelle Bastos de Lima, an investigator on the Company’s recently completed Brazilian clinical study, has received the Young Researcher Award at BRAIN 2026 – Congress on Brain, Behavior and Emotions, held in Porto Alegre, Brazil. The award recognized research evaluating Nexalin’s proprietary DIFS™ 15 milliamp (mA), 77.5 Hz treatment platform.

The award-winning work, titled: “Transcranial Alternating Current Stimulation for Insomnia Symptoms in Patients with Comorbid Anxiety: Preliminary Results from the New Waves Study,” was selected through the Congress’s competitive abstract evaluation process, a scientific distinction granted to a limited number of works presented by early-career investigators.

The research is based on Nexalin’s single-center, prospective, clinical trial conducted at the Institute of Psychiatry, Hospital das Clínicas, University of São Paulo, in which adults with generalized anxiety disorder and comorbid insomnia received 20 sessions of transcranial alternating current stimulation administered using the Nexalin DIFS™ device at 15 mA and 77.5 Hz. The preliminary results presented at the Congress demonstrated a significant improvement in sleep quality as measured by the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), observed both at the end of treatment and at follow-up, with large effect sizes.

The Young Researcher Award is an academic distinction that recognizes the scientific merit of research conducted by an early-career investigator. It does not constitute an evaluation, endorsement, clearance, or approval of any Nexalin product by any regulatory authority, and is not indicative of the safety, efficacy, or regulatory outcome of the Company’s technology. Nexalin has received approval from ANVISA which serves as the Brazilian equivalent to the FDA, to market, sell and distribute its proprietary Nexalin SYNC medical device for anxiety, depression, and insomnia within Brazil.

“We are very proud that research evaluating the Nexalin DIFS™ platform has been recognized with the Young Researcher Award at a respected international scientific congress,” said Mark White, Chief Executive Officer of Nexalin Technology. “This independent recognition by the broader scientific community is another meaningful validation point for our proprietary, non-invasive approach, and it reinforces our belief that Nexalin is developing a fundamentally differentiated and advanced neuro-technology platform, not a ‘me-too’ neurostimulation device. We congratulate Dr. Fontenelle and the entire research team on this well-deserved honor.”

Mr. White continued, “We believe this recognition is especially timely as we prepare for product launch in Brazil, where the study was conducted. Independent scientific acknowledgment of this kind helps build awareness and credibility for our technology among clinicians, researchers, and patients in an important international market, and is consistent with our broader strategy of advancing the clinical and scientific foundation behind the DIFS™ platform.”

The award-winning research stems from the same Brazilian clinical trial whose successful completion the Company announced on June 10, 2026, and which forms the basis of two clinical abstracts recently accepted for presentation at the 2026 NYC Neuromodulation Conference. Together, these developments reflect the growing scientific visibility of Nexalin’s clinical data across multiple interconnected neuropsychiatric domains, including anxiety, depression, insomnia, and quality of life.

“Independent recognition of this kind is meaningful because it reflects engagement with our data by the broader scientific community,” said Dr. David Owens, Chief Medical Officer of Nexalin Technology. “The award-winning analysis focused on improvements in sleep quality, one of several interconnected outcomes in which Nexalin’s platform has shown encouraging data, will add to a growing and consistent body of evidence that supports continued evaluation of our DIFS™ platform.”

Unlike many neurostimulation technologies that are based on incremental modifications of existing approaches, Nexalin’s platform is designed to deliver proprietary high-power, deep-brain, frequency-based stimulation that the Company believes can penetrate deeper brain regions associated with mood, sleep, and other neuropsychiatric disorders. Nexalin believes this differentiated approach may provide a meaningful competitive advantage as the Company advances its U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) De Novo regulatory pathway, including the HALO™ Clarity pivotal program, its clinical development programs, and its commercialization strategy in Brazil and other international markets.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. Nexalin’s medical devices are non-invasive and undetectable to the human body. Nexalin products are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues using frequency based bioelectronic medical technology. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, Oman and Israel. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). These forward-looking statements relate to future events, future performance, or management’s current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, plans, estimates, intentions, or projections relating to the future, and are not guarantees of future performance. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, or that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances (including, without limitation, statements containing the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “designed to,” “positioned to,” “potential,” “targeted,” “seeking,” “continues,” “strategy,” “opportunity,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “outlook,” “guidance,” or similar expressions, or the negative of such terms), are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Nexalin’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections, and beliefs as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding the Company’s future clinical, regulatory, and commercial programs, including anticipated product launch activities in Brazil, which remain subject to customary commercial readiness and ongoing compliance obligations. These statements are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the interpretation, validation, and clinical significance of the Company’s clinical trial results, including the Brazilian pilot trial; the Company’s ability to replicate pilot trial results in larger, randomized, or controlled clinical studies; the mechanism of action, depth of penetration, and differentiation of Nexalin’s DIFS™ platform; the extent to which third-party academic awards or recognitions may (or may not) be indicative of clinical, regulatory, or commercial outcomes; the broader relevance and clinical applicability of the Company’s technology across multiple indications, including anxiety, depression, insomnia, and other neuropsychiatric conditions; the design, enrollment, timing, progress, results, and potential outcomes of the HALO™ Clarity pivotal program and other future clinical trials; the potential for future development, regulatory progress (including any planned De Novo FDA submission), and commercialization of the Company’s products and technology; the Company’s beliefs regarding its competitive position, market opportunity, and value proposition; management’s expectations regarding future regulatory submissions, clearances, and approvals; the Company’s product launch and sales strategy in Brazil and the ongoing obligations associated with marketing authorizations granted by Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA); and the Company’s strategic plans, business prospects, and capital needs. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future studies will be initiated or completed on a timely basis or at all, that the results of pilot or open-label studies will be replicated in larger, randomized, or controlled trials, or that the Company’s technology will receive regulatory clearance or approval for any particular indication or on any anticipated timeline.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the inherent limitations of open-label, single-center pilot studies, including the absence of a placebo control group and the potential for placebo effects; uncertainties regarding the design, enrollment, execution, timing, results, and completion of clinical trials, including the HALO™ Clarity pivotal program; the ability to obtain regulatory clearance or approval from the FDA or other regulatory bodies, including with respect to any planned De Novo submission; the sufficiency of clinical and non-clinical data to support regulatory submissions; the potential for adverse events, safety concerns, or product performance issues; uncertainty regarding the mechanism of action, depth of penetration, and the extent to which preliminary signals will translate into clinical benefit in larger, controlled studies; market acceptance of, and reimbursement for, the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights; competition from existing and new treatment alternatives; the Company’s reliance on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, and clinical investigators; the Company’s ability to commercialize its products in Brazil and other international markets and to maintain ongoing compliance with ANVISA and other post-market requirements; the Company’s ability to secure adequate funding on acceptable terms to complete its planned clinical, regulatory, and commercial programs; and general economic, political, regulatory, and market conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings the Company makes from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of these filings are available free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s investor relations website. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the risk factors and other cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s SEC filings referenced above, and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise, after the date of this press release, including in light of any subsequent clinical data readouts, regulatory interactions, or commercial developments in Brazil or other markets.

Contact:

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