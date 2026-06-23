Farseer Expands into UK and North America as It Launches AI Analyst to Make Finance AI Boardroom-Ready

LONDON and NEW YORK and ZAGREB, Croatia, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farseer , the enterprise operating system for finance, today announces its expansion into the UK and North America and the launch of AI Analyst, as finance teams face mounting pressure to make faster decisions without sacrificing trust in the numbers behind them.

The UK and North America expansion gives Farseer a stronger foothold in two of the world’s largest finance and enterprise technology markets, where leaders are under growing pressure to modernize planning, reporting, and analysis while proving that AI can be used safely in high-stakes decision-making. At the same time, boards, auditors and executive teams are demanding greater visibility into how financial decisions are made and how AI-generated insights are produced.

AI Analyst, already deployed by international finance teams including TT Hotels and EuroTeleSites, is a conversational finance layer that lets business users interrogate live financial models in plain language. It does not generate financial numbers: every calculation is executed by Farseer’s governed finance model, Rama, while the AI interprets and explains the results. That means users can ask questions in natural language and receive tables, rankings, variance breakdowns and commentary grounded in live model data, without the risk of hallucinated figures associated with generic AI tools.

The AI Analyst is read-only, shows the variables and dimensions used in its answers, and is designed to work inside the tools finance teams already use, including Slack, Microsoft Teams and WhatsApp. It supports analysis across performance and positioning, price-volume-mix, trend and seasonality, multi-dimensional profitability, and variance across actuals, budgets, forecasts and plans.

The wider Farseer platform supports finance teams in launching forecast cycles, loading and reconciling actuals from ERP and CRM systems, assigning stakeholders and setting deadlines in minutes rather than weeks. The platform enables 50% faster financial planning and can automate up to 90% of manual finance tasks, freeing finance leaders from administrative spreadsheet work to focus on strategic decision-making.

Alongside the AI Analyst launch and following the recent Series A funding round, Farseer’s reporting has been certified by the International Business Communication Standards (IBCS), which now aligns with ISO 24896. This certification gives finance leaders a standardized way to communicate business performance and puts Farseer’s offering in a small group of certified financial reporting platforms. That means consistent, comparable and boardroom-ready reporting.

Farseer’s next stage of AI Analyst development will focus on moving from analysis to action, including IBCS report generation and budgeting workflow management, while keeping outputs explainable, traceable and grounded in the governed model.

Matej Trbara, Co-Founder, Farseer, says: “Most finance teams are still working across fragmented systems, spreadsheets and manual processes. This means that reporting becomes a negotiation rather than a fact: finance leaders can ask the same question in two different places and the answer will change depending on which spreadsheet, definition or system is being used. Add AI to that foundation and the problem does not disappear. It is exposed.

“Farseer has taken a different approach. The governed model does the math, the AI does the reasoning, and every answer points back to the definitions finance teams have already agreed upon. We're excited to expand into the UK and North America, where finance leaders need AI solutions they can defend to a CFO, an auditor and a board.”