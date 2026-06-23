NewtekOne Automates Insurance Integration Within Its Proprietary Loan Operating System

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (“the Company” or “NewtekOne”) (NASDAQ: NEWT) announced that it launched the automated integration of a comprehensive offering of insurance products into its loan origination system, which gives borrowers instant access to bindable quotes on lender-compliant insurance policies, thereby satisfying loan closing requirements and enabling an expedited loan closing process. The automation generates insurance policies sold by Newtek Insurance Agency (“NIA”), which reduces risk to both the lender and borrower for unforeseen casualties.

This internally developed platform leverages the Company’s proprietary software and operational processes to streamline loan closings by frictionlessly providing insurance quotes to loan applicants and borrowers. NewtekOne has built insurance automation directly into its patented NewTracker® operating system, further supporting compliance with regulatory requirements, and internal policies and a loan closing process that is not interrupted by a search for required insurance coverages.

Over more than twenty-three years as a lender, NewtekOne has focused on reducing or eliminating friction for independent business owners seeking business and financial solutions. With insurance now automated into the loan application process, borrower applicants are automatically presented with an offering of a coordinated insurance package that includes:

Key person life insurance policies of up to $3 million, assigned to the loan

Flood insurance coverage, where applicable

Property & casualty insurance



The insurance offerings are generated using borrower data captured in the loan application process and delivered through our insurance agency subsidiary NIA, enabling instant, bindable quotes from NIA’s network of carriers in a lender ready and compliant format.

Barry Sloane, Chairman, CEO, and President of NewtekOne, commented, “Our ability to embed and automate comprehensive, bindable insurance solutions within the loan application process significantly accelerates loan closings and improves borrower outcomes. Historically, many borrowers were required to independently secure insurance coverage, adding time and complexity to the loan closing process. Now, borrowers receive multiple bindable insurance options, with coverage structured and assigned directly to their loan. This approach delivers several key benefits to both the lender, Newtek Bank, and the borrower: faster loan closings through immediate access to required insurance coverage, competitive, optimized insurance pricing through multi-carrier distribution, and enhanced collateral protection by ensuring borrowers are appropriately insured. Combined, these benefits improve both the borrower experience and credit quality.”

Mr. Sloane added, “In addition, we are exploring making this platform available to other lenders - SBA lenders, credit unions, banks, and non-bank lenders - that may not have the resources to offer a comprehensive insurance package to their borrowers. By offering this platform, NewtekOne believes it can assist lenders in improving loan origination efficiency while helping ensure borrowers and independent business owners maintain appropriate insurance coverage. I would like to thank our development team and NIA staff, as well as our executive team, for developing and deploying this automated offering of insurance, which improves loan closing efficiency and the borrower experience and risk profile.

“We believe NewtekOne’s AI and technology are unique, valuable components of the NewtekOne franchise. We plan on actively seeking to partner with lenders who could benefit from our technology and processes, which could help unlock what we view as the extraordinary value the Company has created in lending, deposit gathering, insurance, payroll processing, and real-time payments.

“As demonstrated by our recent press release featuring our real-time payment solutions, and this release highlighting our automated insurance solutions for borrowers and lenders, NewtekOne has developed state-of-the-art technology that powers its internal operations and can also be extended to third-party service providers. These investments in technology reflect years of development and capital commitment aimed at perfecting our client and employee experiences. NewtekOne is a technology-oriented company housed in the wrapper of a financial holding company owning a nationally chartered bank and non-bank subsidiaries which provide a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. We believe this is an extremely potent combination, and we are confident the market will recognize the value of our franchise as we continue to execute.”

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing and Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com).

Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank®, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.



Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995 are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.