Duke Robotics Announces New Order for the Bird of Prey Weapon Drone System Through Leading Defense Company Elbit

Leading Global Defense Technology Company Elbit Received New Order for the Battle-Tested Bird of Prey; Deliveries Expected Later This Year

Duke Robotics to Participate in Sales Through Its Royalty Arrangement with Elbit Under the Parties' Long-Term Collaboration Agreement

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Robotics Corp. (Nasdaq: DUKR; DUKRW) ("Duke Robotics" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced robotics and drone-based solutions for civilian and defense markets, today announced that it has received confirmation from Elbit Systems Land Ltd. ("Elbit") that Elbit has received a new order for the Bird of Prey stabilized weapons drone system (formerly known as TIKAD), with deliveries expected to take place later this year.

The Bird of Prey is an agile, fully stabilized remote weapon system designed for non-line-of-sight and stand-off engagements. Built on Duke Robotics' proprietary stabilization technology, the system is engineered to deliver precise engagement capability from a moving aerial platform - a long-standing technical challenge for weaponized drones. The Company believes the confirmation of a new order further validates the operational relevance of the system and the strength of its collaboration with Elbit, one of the world's leading defense companies.

The Bird of Prey is marketed and sold globally by Elbit, one of the world's leading defense technology companies, under the parties' collaboration agreement, pursuant to which Duke Robotics is entitled to royalties on Elbit's sales of the system. Consistent with the structure of that collaboration, and as the Company has previously described, Duke Robotics expects to recognize any royalty revenue associated with these orders in connection with Elbit's delivery of the systems and receipt of the related proceeds, rather than at the time orders are placed or confirmed.

"We believe that Elbit's confirmation of a new order for the Bird of Prey is a meaningful validation of the system and of our long-term collaboration with one of the world's leading defense companies," said Yossef Balucka, Chief Executive Officer of Duke Robotics. "The Bird of Prey has previously been reported with respect to its operational use by the Israel Defense Forces, and we believe demand for stabilized, drone-based engagement capabilities continues to increase as militaries around the world draw lessons from recent conflicts. We believe this development reflects the growing commercial momentum behind our defense technology and reinforces the value of the defense offering Duke Robotics is building."

The new order comes at a time of accelerating global investment in drone-based combat systems. Militaries across NATO, the Middle East, and beyond are reshaping procurement around autonomous and remotely operated aerial platforms, drawing on lessons from recent conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East,1 while global defense budgets continue to rise.2 The Company believes that demand for precise, stabilized, drone-mounted engagement capabilities is growing, and that the Bird of Prey is well positioned within this category through Elbit's extensive international marketing and distribution reach.

About Duke Robotics

Duke Robotics Corp. (Nasdaq: DUKR; DUKRW) develops advanced stabilization and autonomous robotic drone systems for both civilian and defense markets. The Company’s Insulator Cleaning Drone (IC Drone) is a first-of-its-kind, drone-enabled system for cleaning and monitoring high-voltage electric utility insulators. Leveraging Duke’s technologies, the IC Drone provides a safer, more efficient, and cost-effective alternative method. AEROTRACE™ is the Company’s AI-powered aerial monitoring and intelligence platform for infrastructure operators, designed to deliver actionable insights for asset assessment and proactive maintenance. In defense, through a collaboration agreement with Elbit Systems Land Ltd. (“Elbit”), the Bird of Prey weapons drone system is an agile, fully stabilized remote weapon system designed for non-line-of-sight and stand-off engagements, marketed by Elbit under the brand name Bird of Prey (formerly known as TIKAD). For additional Company information, please visit https://dukeroboticsys.com and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "future" and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and information currently available to us. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the new order for the Bird of Prey confirmed by Elbit, the anticipated timing of deliveries, the Company's expectation that it will recognize royalty revenue in connection with Elbit's delivery of the systems and receipt of the related proceeds under the parties' collaboration agreement, the anticipated demand for drone-based combat systems and stabilized weaponized drone capabilities, the strength and continued momentum of the Company's collaboration with Elbit, the validation provided by confirmed operational use of the Bird of Prey, and the Company's positioning across its civilian and defense business lines. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks related to the possibility that the orders may be modified, delayed, reduced, or cancelled; that deliveries may not occur within the expected timeframe or at all; that the amount and timing of any royalty revenue to the Company will depend on Elbit's completion of sales and collection of proceeds and may differ materially from current expectations; the successful market adoption of our technologies, the continued development and refinement of our technology, our ability to effectively collaborate with Elbit Systems, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, operational challenges associated with marketing activities in new markets, economic conditions that may affect defense spending and infrastructure investment, geopolitical factors that could impact business operations, regulatory challenges in various regions, and competition from technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Duke Robotics Corp.

invest@dukeroboticsys.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

duke@arxhq.com







1 NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Science and Technology Committee, “Uncrewed Warfare” (023 STCTTS), 2025. https://www.nato-pa.int/document/2025-uncrewed-warfare-report-clement-023-stctts

2 SIPRI, “Unprecedented rise in global military expenditure as European and Middle East spending surges,” 28 April 2025. https://www.sipri.org/media/press-release/2025/unprecedented-rise-global-military-expenditure-european-and-middle-east-spending-surges



