SoundThinking Announces SafetySmart® Field Agent™; the New AI Layer for Connected Platform Intelligence

Summary: SoundThinking today announced SafetySmart® Field Agent™, the AI layer that transforms large unique public safety data sets into actionable intelligence.

FREMONT, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology company, today announced the SafetySmart® Field Agent™, the AI layer that transforms large unique data sets of public safety data into actionable intelligence. Field Agent connects billions of disparate data points to help make public safety intelligence more accessible, actionable, and embedded in daily operations.

Public safety agencies generate and collect enormous volumes of operational data, but extracting actionable intelligence from that information has historically required specialized tools, trained analysts, manual exports, spreadsheets, and significant time and effort. Field Agent is designed to dramatically simplify that process by allowing users to ask questions and receive immediate, intelligence-driven responses through either text or voice.

For example, Field Agent helps users quickly understand gunfire patterns, trends, and activity in the communities they serve. Users can also use Field Agent to generate operational work products directly from agency data, such as pre-shift briefings, command staff reports, deployment-planning materials, community and City Council summaries, grant narratives, maps, and charts in minutes rather than hours.

“For decades, getting actionable intelligence out of public safety data meant trained analysts, manual exports, and hours of effort. Field Agent does that work in minutes,” said Ralph Clark, President and CEO of SoundThinking. “It is our most ambitious AI release yet, turning public safety data into connected intelligence that agencies can act on responsibly with human oversight and with a 25-year legacy of trust built in.”

Unlike general-purpose AI assistants, Field Agent is purpose-built for public safety, drawing on ShotSpotter and related SafetySmart data to support operational decision-making. It is designed not only to answer questions, but also to help agencies transform information into operational intelligence. Looking ahead, Field Agent is expected to be able to leverage proprietary SafetySmart data, including expansive gunshot detection and investigative data sets combined with integrated vehicle intelligence, along with third-party data sources.

“Field Agent essentially places an analyst in the pocket of every operator,” said Commissioner Andrés Romero, Director of Video Surveillance, Analytics, and Urban Intelligence, National Police of Uruguay. “In public safety, the challenge is often not the lack of data, but the time required to turn that data into actionable intelligence. By allowing personnel to query operational information in natural language, Field Agent acts as a force multiplier that helps agencies make faster, more informed decisions when time matters most.”

Field Agent is designed around responsible AI principles, with human-in-the-loop oversight foundational to the product's design. Its outputs are intended as decision-support tools that authorized personnel review and validate before action is taken.

Field Agent is currently in beta with over 20 ShotSpotter agencies, with broader availability targeted for later in 2026. English, Spanish, and Portuguese languages are supported out-of-the-box. Additional details regarding packaging, pricing, and general availability will be announced at a later date.

Agencies interested in learning more or requesting a demonstration can visit fieldagent.soundthinking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated capabilities and future data integrations of Field Agent, including planned leveraging of proprietary SafetySmart data sets and third-party data sources; the expected broader availability of Field Agent and the targeted timing thereof; the anticipated announcement of additional details regarding packaging and pricing; and the expected benefits, operational outcomes, and performance of Field Agent for public safety agencies. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "plan," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," or variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the company’s control. The company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the company’s ability to enter into new contracts or renew its contract with key customers and the timing of such entry or renewal; the company’s ability to successfully negotiate and execute contracts with new and existing customers in a timely manner, if at all; the company’s ability to maintain and increase sales, including sales of the company’s newer product lines and through expansion into new vertical markets; the availability of funding for the company’s customers to purchase the company’s solutions; the complexity, expense and time associated with contracting with government entities; the company’s ability to maintain and expand coverage of existing public safety customer accounts and further penetrate the public safety market; the potential effects of negative publicity; the company’s ability to sell its solutions into international and other new markets; the lengthy sales cycle for the company’s solutions; changes in federal funding available to support local law enforcement; the company’s ability to deploy and deliver its solutions; the company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and the company’s ability to address the business and other impacts and uncertainties associated with macroeconomic factors, including tariffs and trade measures, as well as other risk factors included in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

About SoundThinking, Inc.

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by approximately 300 customers and supports approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; PlateRanger™ (powered by Rekor®), a leading ALPR solution; and Field Agent, an AI layer that transforms public safety data into actionable intelligence. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

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