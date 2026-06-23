Skip the TV Upgrade: Dangbei’s Prime Day Deals Put a 4K Home Cinema on Your Wall for Up to 50% Off

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, is marking Amazon Prime Day with its biggest US projector event of the season. From June 23 through June 26, shoppers can save up to 50% on four of the brand’s most popular 4K laser and smart projectors on Amazon.com — a lineup built to deliver a bright, true big-screen experience without the cost, or the wall-mounted bulk, of a premium TV.

The math on the living room has changed. A 75-inch TV still commands four figures and bolts a fixed black rectangle to the wall, while the way people actually watch — streaming across a dozen apps, catching live sports, hosting weekend movie nights — keeps outgrowing it. Dangbei’s pitch for Prime Day is simple: for the price of a mid-size TV, a laser projector can throw a sharp, color-accurate image up to 200 inches, then disappear when the lights come back on. No permanent fixture. No giant panel dominating the room. Just a cinema you switch on when you want it.

Four models are on offer this Prime Day — from the brand’s reference-grade flagship to a sub-$150 mini built for bedrooms.

The Prime Day Lineup

Dangbei MP1 Max — 4K Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED Flagship | Flagship picture quality





The MP1 Max is Dangbei’s reference projector, built for enthusiasts who notice when colors are even slightly off. Its Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED engine pushes 3,100 ISO lumens and covers roughly 110% of the BT.2020 color space with a ΔE below 1 — so what reaches the screen is what the director intended. With native 4K, HDR10+ and Blu-ray 3D support, plus Google TV and officially licensed Netflix built in, it anchors a serious home theater that stays vivid and lifelike even in daylight.

Prime Day price: $1,104 (was $1,799 — save $695, 39% off)

Shop on Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F437SQXF

Dangbei DBOX02 — 4K ALPD Laser Projector | Save $950 — the deepest cut of the event





The DBOX02 is Dangbei’s bestseller, and at 50% off it’s the standout deal of this Prime Day. Its 4K ALPD laser light source delivers up to 2,450 ISO lumens and a crisp image up to 200 inches — bright enough to enjoy with the curtains half-open on a sunny afternoon. Google TV and licensed Netflix are built in, so there’s no extra streaming box to clutter the setup; it moves effortlessly from Saturday-morning cartoons to Sunday-night prestige TV to every live game in between.

Prime Day price: $949 (was $1,899 — save $950, 50% off)

Shop on Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D17LQ4PR

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro — 4K Laser Projector with Gimbal Stand | 50% off





Built on the DBOX02 platform, the Pro adds a flexible gimbal stand and enhanced tone mapping that make aligning a massive 4K image effortless, even in awkward room layouts. Set it on a coffee table, angle it at a bare wall, and a 4K cinema is running in under a minute. Its 2,000 ISO lumens of laser brightness and deep contrast suit dedicated theater rooms and open-plan spaces where a traditional TV mount isn’t practical.

Prime Day price: $799 (was $1,599 — save $800, 50% off)

Shop on Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F7RKFBFY

Dangbei N2 mini — Compact 1080p Projector for Bedrooms & Small Spaces | From $149





The N2 mini is the projector for people who’ve never owned one. At under $150 it removes every barrier to entry: native 1080p, a 190° gimbal stand that projects onto the ceiling from bed, and intelligent autofocus, auto keystone and obstacle avoidance that get the picture sharp in seconds. It throws 40 to 120 inches in bedrooms, dorms and apartments, with Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video built in.

Prime Day price: $149 (was $229 — save $80, 35% off)

Shop on Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DXV2XXN1

Prime Day Deals at a Glance (June 23–26)

Model List price Prime Day You save Discount Dangbei MP1 Max $1,799 $1,104 $695 39% Dangbei DBOX02 $1,899 $949 $950 50% Dangbei DBOX02 Pro $1,599 $799 $800 50% Dangbei N2 mini $229 $149 $80 35%



All prices in USD on Amazon.com. Offers run June 23–26, 2026, while promotional stock lasts.

Availability

All four deals are live exclusively on the Dangbei Amazon US Store from June 23 through June 26, 2026, while promotional stock lasts. Full product details and specifications are available at us.dangbei.com.

About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium provider of smart entertainment solutions, specializing in home and portable projectors. Trusted by more than 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei pairs advanced projection hardware — including ALPD laser and hybrid tri-laser + LED light engines — with intuitive software to deliver immersive viewing experiences in everyday living rooms and small spaces. The company’s projectors were showcased at CES 2026 and have been featured by leading technology publications globally.

Media Contact

Dangbei PR Team

Email: pr@dangbei.com

Web: us.dangbei.com

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