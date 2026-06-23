Linkage Global Announces Strategic Upgrade to Build Global AI-Enabled Wellness Ecosystem; Licensed Smart Headphone Sales Trend Toward $1 Million Monthly Revenue Milestone

Leveraging proprietary music copyrights and AI acoustic algorithms to support a multi-dimensional software-hardware ecosystem

Supported by global consumer demand and strategic IP partnerships, the Company currently expects to purse approximately $8 million in annual partnership revenue as expansion into the U.S. and other markets continues.

TOKYO and NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: UZX) (“Linkage Global” or the “Company”), a public company that engages in providing cross-border e-commerce integrated services, today announced a strategic corporate initiative. The Company is building up a comprehensive, multi-dimensional global AI-enabled wellness ecosystem, addressing market opportunities at the intersection of generative AI, digital content, and consumer wellness technologies.

Fueled by this strategic shift, the Company also reported sales performance of licensed smart headphones, its ClickClack brand, with monthly revenue recently trending toward $1 million. Performance to date supports management’s current expectations regarding progress toward its annual IP licensing revenue objectives; however, actual results may vary materially.

Building the AI‑Enabled Wellness Ecosystem

The new strategic initiative positions the Company as an integrated ecosystem builder, anchored by proprietary intellectual property rights and scalable across multiple digital and physical touchpoints:

Proprietary Intellectual Property Rights : At the heart of the ecosystem lies the Company proprietary music content copyrights and self-developed AI acoustic algorithms.

: At the heart of the ecosystem lies the Company proprietary music content copyrights and self-developed AI acoustic algorithms. Hardware Delivery Platforms : These proprietary intellectual property rights are currently deployed through smart wearable devices, including headphones sold under the Company’s ClickClack brand. Market demand for these products has been a key driver of recent revenue momentum.

: These proprietary intellectual property rights are currently deployed through smart wearable devices, including headphones sold under the Company’s ClickClack brand. Market demand for these products has been a key driver of recent revenue momentum. Further Exploration: To deepen user engagement and support recurring revenue opportunities, the Company is evaluating additional avenues to further scale its AI‑enabled wellness ecosystem.



By integrating proprietary intellectual property rights, smart wearable devices and application, the Company seeks to differentiate its offerings within an evolving global wellness technology landscape.

“Today marks an important milestone as we advance our strategic blueprint for an AI‑enabled wellness ecosystem,” said Zhihua Wu, Chairman of the Board of Linkage Global. “By integrating proprietary intellectual property rights, smart wearable devices and application, we believe we are well positioned to participate in both software‑driven and hardware‑enabled growth opportunities.”

About Linkage Global Inc.

Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: UZX) is a holding company, which engages in providing cross-border e-commerce integrated services. Through its operating entities, it developed a comprehensive service system comprised of two lines of business complementary to each other, including cross-border sales and integrated e-commerce services. It operates through the Extend and Other Subsidiaries segments. The company was founded on March 24, 2022, and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://linkagecc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's plans, strategies and business development initiatives. There can be no assurance that any strategic initiative, partnership, offering launch, or other business plan described herein will be successfully executed or completed. This press release does not constitute guidance and should not be relied upon as indicative of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Linkage Global Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@linkagecc.com

Jackson Lin

LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global