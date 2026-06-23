Alternative Ballistics Corporation to Present at the Investor Summit Conference on June 24th

Presentation to be webcast at 2:00 p.m. ET

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) (“ALBC” or the “Company”), a public safety technology company focused on reducing risk and preserving life in critical incidents, will present live at the Virtual Investor Summit hosted by Investor Summit Group on June 24, 2026. Steve Luna, Chief Executive Officer and Vanessa Luna, Chairperson, will present the Company at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Presentation Details:

Date: June 24th

June 24th Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

2:00 p.m. Eastern Time Registration Link: HERE



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at https://investorsummitgroup.com.

Corporate Snapshot: Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC):

Mission: Alternative Ballistics Corporation develops advanced less-lethal projectile technology designed to enhance safety outcomes during critical incidents for law enforcement, military, and civilian applications



Alternative Ballistics Corporation develops advanced less-lethal projectile technology designed to enhance safety outcomes during critical incidents for law enforcement, military, and civilian applications Flagship law enforcement product: The Alternative ® is a patented aluminum bullet capture system that attaches to a standard duty firearm in seconds and provides an immediate intermediate force option



The Alternative is a patented aluminum bullet capture system that attaches to a standard duty firearm in seconds and provides an immediate intermediate force option Consumer focused product: The Home Defense™ extends the same patented technology to the U.S. self-defense market



The Home Defense™ extends the same patented technology to the U.S. self-defense market Market: Targeting an addressable market exceeding $9.6 billion across professional law enforcement (projected $4.6 billion by 2035) 1 and civilian self-defense (projected $5 billion by 2030) 2



Targeting an addressable market exceeding $9.6 billion across professional law enforcement (projected $4.6 billion by 2035) and civilian self-defense (projected $5 billion by 2030) Regulatory classification: Secured favorable U.S. regulatory classification, significantly reducing compliance barriers — ATF classified The Alternative ® as not a firearm, ammunition, or destructive device; BIS designated EAR99 (NLR)



Secured favorable U.S. regulatory classification, significantly reducing compliance barriers — ATF classified The Alternative as not a firearm, ammunition, or destructive device; BIS designated EAR99 (NLR) Distribution partnerships: Established over 25 distribution partnerships across more than 30 countries for domestic and international expansion



Established over 25 distribution partnerships across more than 30 countries for domestic and international expansion Corporate: Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, the Company commenced trading on the OTCQB market in April 2026.



Sources: (1) Less Lethal Ammunition Market, Abbas Raut & Sejal Akre, Market Research Future, April 2026. (2) Civilian Less Lethal and Self Defense Weapons Research Report 2026, Research and Markets, January 2026.

About Alternative Ballistics Corporation

Alternative Ballistics Corporation is a public safety technology company that manufactures and sells patented, less-lethal solutions designed to preserve life, reduce risk, and protect individuals in high-stress situations. The Alternative® is a patented system intended to bridge the capability gap between traditional less-lethal tools and lethal force by providing a controlled force option designed to de-escalate critical incidents. The Company plans to introduce a consumer-focused version of its technology to the U.S. commercial market under The Home Defense™ brand. This offering is intended to provide individuals with an additional, less-lethal self-defense option designed to establish intent, reduce potential liability, and help mitigate the risk of severe or fatal outcomes prior to the use of lethal force. For more information, please visit www.alternativeballistics.com.

About Investor Summit Group

Investor Summit Group hosts virtual investor conferences that connect microcap companies with a vetted audience of institutional, family office, high-net-worth, and RIA investors. Through company presentations, live due diligence sessions, and one-on-one meetings, the Virtual Investor Summit provides publicly traded companies with direct access to qualified investors, complemented by complimentary equity research and post-event distribution. For more information, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Adam S. Holdsworth

MZ Group – MZ North America

305-341-9451

ALBC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Conference Contact

Investor Summit Group

www.investorsummitgroup.com