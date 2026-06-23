TOMI Reports Accelerating SteraMist Adoption as Ebola Outbreaks and Global Biosecurity Threats Drive Preparedness Spending

FREDERICK, Md., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination technologies, today announced continued growth in customer adoption and commercial demand for its SteraMist® platform as organizations worldwide expand preparedness efforts against emerging biological threats.

Healthcare providers, emergency response agencies, transportation operators, and public health organizations are increasingly investing in advanced infection prevention capabilities as a growing number of pathogen outbreaks reinforce the need for long-term biosecurity infrastructure.

Recent outbreaks of Ebola, measles, norovirus, and other highly contagious pathogens have highlighted the ongoing challenge of infectious disease containment. Public health experts increasingly view biosecurity preparedness as a permanent operational requirement rather than a temporary response to isolated events.

According to public reports, recent Ebola outbreaks have expanded beyond their original regions and crossed international borders, underscoring the speed at which infectious disease threats can spread in a highly connected world. Governments and healthcare systems continue to invest heavily in preparedness programs designed to improve response capabilities before future outbreaks occur.

Against this backdrop, TOMI has expanded deployments with healthcare providers, emergency response teams, and specialized pathogen programs. Internationally, an established partner has broadened SteraMist deployment across emergency medical transport and healthcare facilities to support high-consequence pathogen readiness. In the U.S., healthcare systems and federally supported preparedness programs are increasing adoption of SteraMist to strengthen environmental decontamination protocols.

"We continue to see growing recognition that preparedness cannot begin after an outbreak occurs," said Dr. Halden Shane CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. "Organizations are investing ahead of potential threats, and they are looking for proven technologies that can be deployed rapidly, effectively, and at scale. We believe SteraMist is uniquely positioned to address that need."

The global infection prevention and decontamination market continues to expand, driven by increasing awareness of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), emerging pathogen risks, and stricter regulatory requirements. In the United States alone, HAIs impact approximately one in twenty-five hospital patients and are estimated to contribute tens of billions of dollars annually in healthcare costs.

TOMI believes the growing focus on preparedness is creating a significant long-term opportunity for advanced decontamination technologies. As healthcare systems, government agencies, transportation networks, and critical infrastructure operators strengthen biosecurity protocols, scalable environmental disinfection solutions are becoming an increasingly important component of operational readiness.

Looking ahead, TOMI sees additional opportunities to expand deployment through automation, robotics, and emerging autonomous delivery systems that could further enhance large-scale decontamination capabilities in hospitals, transportation hubs, public facilities, and emergency response scenarios.

"We believe the future of biosecurity will require solutions capable of protecting large facilities and complex environments quickly and efficiently," added Dr. Shane. "Whether through traditional deployment models or future robotic and autonomous systems, the ability to disinfect at scale will become increasingly important."

TOMI expects these industry trends to continue supporting commercial momentum throughout 2026 and beyond.

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s products and services to serve the life sciences sector. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com