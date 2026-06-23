Animal Disinfectant Market Size to Reach USD 8.65 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Animal Disinfectant Market Size was valued at USD 4.20 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.65 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.46% during 2026–2035.”

The Animal Disinfectant Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing livestock biosecurity requirements, rising incidence of animal diseases, and stricter regulations governing farm hygiene and veterinary infection control. Growing outbreaks of avian influenza, African swine fever, foot-and-mouth disease, and bovine respiratory disease are accelerating demand for animal disinfectants across poultry farms, dairy operations, swine facilities, aquaculture systems, and veterinary clinics worldwide.





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Animal Disinfectant Market Growth Driven by Livestock Biosecurity and Disease Prevention Programs

The main commercial structural growth driver for the animal disinfectant market is the rising global incidence of highly contagious diseases such as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, African Swine Fever and Foot and Mouth Disease. Each outbreak leads to emergency large-scale purchases of disinfectants as protocols for outbreaks require full disinfection of facilities, increased perimeter biosecurity and decontamination of transportation vehicles. Strict biosecurity regulations create need for procurement of disinfectants, which is essential in all disease situations. This compliance-driven demand is expected to fuel the market growth throughout all phases of the disease cycle.

Increasing adoption of animal disinfectants in commercial poultry, dairy, swine, and aquaculture production facilities is strengthening market demand globally. Livestock producers are investing in advanced biosecurity solutions to reduce disease transmission risks, improve animal health outcomes, and comply with evolving food safety regulations. These factors continue to support long-term expansion of the animal disinfectant industry.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Zoetis Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Neogen Corporation

Virox Technologies Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Diversey Holdings Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Schülke & Mayr GmbH

Thymox Technology Inc.

GEA Group AG

Vetoquinol SA

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Evans Vanodine International PLC

Solvay SA

Biomérieux SA

Virbac SA

Ceva Santé Animale

Huvepharma NV

M-Tech Diagnostics Ltd.

Kilco International Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis

By Animal Type

The Livestock Animal segment dominated the animal disinfectant market in 2025, driven by the commercial concentration of biosecurity spending arising from the necessity of managing facility hygiene across poultry, and beef cattle operations at industrial production scale. The Companion Animal segment is the fastest growing, as rising pet ownership globally especially in emerging countries and post-COVID pet adoption — drives establishment of veterinary clinics, pet grooming services, and boarding facilities requiring routine professional disinfection.

By Product

The Iodine-containing Disinfectant segment dominated the market with approximately 22% share in 2025, reflecting its wide-spectrum pathogen control covering bacteria, and mycobacteria combined with heavy use in dairy farming pre- and post-milking teat dipping applications. Quaternary Ammonium Compounds are the fastest growing segment, as residual bactericidal surface activity after treatment, lack of odor in closed animal housing spaces, and compatibility with fogging and misting delivery systems in commercial poultry and swine houses create growing specification preference.

By Form

The Liquid segment dominated the animal disinfectant market in 2025, reflecting the inherent suitability of ready-to-use and concentrated liquid forms to knapsack sprayers, and footbath dispensing systems enabling complete facility disinfection without additional preparation equipment. The Powder segment is the fastest growing, as concentrated powder's superior stability under tropical and subtropical conditions, reduced packaging weight and volume lowering logistics costs to remote areas, and suitability for on-farm concentration mixing machines in APAC and LATAM emerging markets drive above-average demand growth.

By Application

The Poultry Farm segment dominated the animal disinfectant market in 2025, as all-in all-out commercial broiler, breeder, and layer farm production management requires complete facility disinfection at every placement interval creating the most predictable and voluminous disinfectant purchases across all livestock applications. The Aquaculture segment is the fastest growing, as rapid expansion of global aquaculture driven by increased seafood consumption and reduced wild fishery capacity intensifies biosecurity management needs across land-based recirculating aquaculture systems.

Regional Insights:

North America region held the largest share in the global animal disinfectant market in 2025, owing to its robust commercial livestock production capabilities, the most advanced biosecurity regulations amongst all markets, and the presence of Zoetis, Phibro Animal Health, and Neogen Corporation offering the widest array of animal disinfectant products. The United States has invested in its integrated poultry, swine and dairy animal production and biosecurity programme, accounting for some 87.4% of North American revenues.

The U.S. Animal Disinfectant Market was valued at approximately USD 0.96 Billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow at around USD 1.96 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of roughly 7.28%. The United States remains the largest Animal Disinfectant Market globally, driven by extensive poultry, dairy, and swine production operations, USDA disease surveillance programs, and increasing investments in livestock biosecurity solutions and veterinary hygiene management

The Europe Animal Disinfectant Market was valued at USD 0.54 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.89 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The Europe Animal Disinfectant Market continues to benefit from strict biosecurity compliance requirements under the EU Animal Health Law and the EU Biocidal Products Regulation. Growing focus on food safety, disease prevention, and sustainable livestock production is supporting disinfectant procurement across major European farming operations

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing regional market, due to the enormous scale of commercial poultry and swine production in China, rising modernisation of the livestock industry with formal biosecurity programmes, and the continued impact of the African swine fever epidemic on biosecurity investment in Chinese swine production. China alone accounts for approximately 44.8% of Asia Pacific revenues, with Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and India representing the most dynamic emerging secondary markets.

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Recent Developments:

2024: Phibro Animal Health expanded its animal health portfolio with new biosecurity product formulations targeting enhanced broad-spectrum disinfection performance across swine and poultry facilities amid ongoing avian influenza and swine disease challenges globally.

Phibro Animal Health expanded its animal health portfolio with new biosecurity product formulations targeting enhanced broad-spectrum disinfection performance across swine and poultry facilities amid ongoing avian influenza and swine disease challenges globally. 2024: Zoetis strengthened its animal health diagnostics and biosecurity service offerings, supporting integrated disease prevention programmes combining surveillance testing with disinfection protocol optimization for large commercial livestock producers.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ANIMAL DISINFECTANT UTILIZATION & BIOSECURITY PROTOCOL ANALYSIS – helps you understand disinfectant adoption patterns across poultry farms, dairy operations, aquaculture systems, and companion animal veterinary practice environments globally.

– helps you understand disinfectant adoption patterns across poultry farms, dairy operations, aquaculture systems, and companion animal veterinary practice environments globally. IODINE & QUATERNARY AMMONIUM COMPOUND PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in broad-spectrum pathogen efficacy, and eco-preferred chemistry certification across competing animal disinfectant product lines.

– helps you evaluate advancements in broad-spectrum pathogen efficacy, and eco-preferred chemistry certification across competing animal disinfectant product lines. LIQUID & POWDER FORM TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION METRICS – helps you assess the commercial and operational advantages of ready-to-use liquid, and on-farm mixing machine delivery systems.

– helps you assess the commercial and operational advantages of ready-to-use liquid, and on-farm mixing machine delivery systems. DISEASE OUTBREAK RESPONSE & BIOSECURITY COMPLIANCE INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to HPAI emergency procurement, and companion animal veterinary facility disinfection growth driving market expansion.

– helps you identify opportunities related to HPAI emergency procurement, and companion animal veterinary facility disinfection growth driving market expansion. REGULATORY APPROVAL & MARKET ACCESS INVESTMENT TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in EU Biocidal Products Regulation approval processes, and antimicrobial resistance monitoring policies influencing competitive dynamics across the global animal disinfectant market.

– helps you uncover trends in EU Biocidal Products Regulation approval processes, and antimicrobial resistance monitoring policies influencing competitive dynamics across the global animal disinfectant market. SUSTAINABLE FORMULATION & AUTOMATED DISINFECTION INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from eco-friendly biodegradable disinfectant chemistries, and next-generation animal facility disinfection technologies transforming biosecurity management capability.

Animal Disinfectant Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.20 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 8.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.46% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Animal Type (Livestock Animal, Companion Animal)

• By Product (Alcohol-based Disinfectant, Aldehyde Disinfectant, Iodine-containing Disinfectant, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Peroxide Disinfectant, Lactic Acid Disinfectant, Other Disinfectant)

• By Form (Powder, Liquid, Others)

• By Application (Dairy Farming, Aquaculture, Poultry Farm, Swine, Equine, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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