Trident Digital Tech Launches Sikaflow, a Digital Financial Infrastructure Platform Designed to Accelerate Economic Formalization and MSME Growth in Ghana

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd.⁠ (Nasdaq: TDTH) (“Trident” or the “Company”), a digital infrastructure holding company focused on building and operating sovereign-scale technology platforms across emerging markets, today announced the official launch of Sikaflow in Ghana, a digital financial infrastructure platform designed to help modernize commerce, support economic formalization and expand access to financial services for the country’s micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (“MSME”) sector. Sikaflow is being deployed through Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd, the Company’s Ghana-based joint venture established to localize delivery, partnerships and operations of the platform in-market.

Management believes the launch positions Trident at the center of a market opportunity encompassing more than 2 million MSMEs in Ghana and represents an important milestone in the Company’s broader strategy to build transaction-driven digital infrastructure ecosystems across Africa. By combining digital commerce, business management, tax automation, financial record creation and financial services enablement within a unified platform, Sikaflow is designed to help businesses transition from informal economic activity into the formal financial ecosystem.

Ghana’s MSME sector is widely recognized as the backbone of the national economy, accounting for approximately 80% of employment and contributing significantly to economic activity across the country. Despite their importance, many businesses continue to operate without formal financial records, limiting access to credit, growth capital and broader participation in the financial system. Management believes platforms capable of creating verifiable transaction histories and digital business identities may become foundational components of economic modernization efforts throughout Africa.

Sikaflow is designed to address these challenges by transforming everyday business activity into organized digital financial records. Every transaction processed through the platform can contribute to the creation of a verifiable business history, providing entrepreneurs with tools that may support access to financing, supplier relationships, operational insights and long-term business growth. Management believes this approach has the potential to help bridge the gap between the informal and formal economies while creating meaningful value for business owners, financial institutions and government stakeholders alike.

The platform integrates digital commerce capabilities, inventory management, accounting tools, customer management, automated tax reporting and financial services functionality into a single ecosystem accessible through Android, iOS, Web, POS terminals and USSD channels. Designed with offline-capable functionality and support for local operating conditions, Sikaflow seeks to make advanced business infrastructure accessible to enterprises regardless of size, location or level of digital sophistication.

A key component of the platform is its ability to simplify tax compliance through automated bookkeeping, reporting and workflow functionality designed to align with local tax requirements. By embedding compliance into normal business operations, Sikaflow seeks to reduce administrative burdens while helping businesses establish stronger financial foundations and supporting broader economic formalization objectives.

The platform also leverages digital identity, blockchain-enabled infrastructure and advanced technology frameworks being developed across Trident’s broader ecosystem. Management believes these technologies can help improve transaction integrity, strengthen participant verification processes and create a scalable foundation for future financial services, digital commerce and government technology solutions.

“Across Africa, millions of entrepreneurs operate successful businesses yet remain underserved by traditional financial systems because they lack the digital infrastructure and verifiable financial records necessary to participate fully in the formal economy,” said Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. “We believe Sikaflow helps address that challenge by creating a bridge between commerce, financial services and government modernization. Our vision extends beyond software. We are building digital infrastructure designed to support financial inclusion, economic participation and long-term economic growth opportunities throughout Africa.”

Management believes the launch of Sikaflow further strengthens Trident’s growing African digital infrastructure ecosystem, which includes initiatives focused on digital identity, digital commerce, government technology, cybersecurity and transaction-driven digital services. The Company believes the platform may serve as an important foundation for future regional expansion opportunities as it continues evaluating additional markets across Africa.

Industry studies have consistently identified access to capital as one of the largest barriers facing MSMEs throughout emerging markets. The International Finance Corporation has estimated that MSMEs in emerging markets face an annual financing gap of approximately $5.2 trillion. Management believes platforms capable of helping businesses formalize operations, establish transaction histories and connect with financial institutions may play an increasingly important role in addressing these challenges while supporting long-term economic development.

“Sikaflow has been built for the realities of doing business in Ghana, and through Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd we are bringing it to market with local ownership, local partnerships and a deep understanding of what our entrepreneurs need,” said Aleem Kumi, Chief Executive Officer of Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd. “Our micro, small and medium-sized enterprises are the engine of this economy, yet too many remain locked out of the formal financial system. Sikaflow gives them the tools to build verifiable financial records, simplify tax compliance and unlock access to finance, helping more Ghanaian businesses grow, formalize and participate fully in the digital economy.”

“We view the launch of Sikaflow as an important step in executing our broader strategy of building sovereign-scale digital infrastructure platforms that create measurable economic value,” added Mr. Lim. “Ghana represents an attractive market for innovation, financial inclusion and digital transformation, and we believe the opportunities extend well beyond a single country. As adoption grows, we believe Sikaflow can become an important component of Ghana’s digital economy while providing a framework that may be expanded into additional African markets over time.”

The Company believes the challenges Sikaflow is designed to address, including business formalization, access to finance, tax digitization and digital commerce adoption, are shared across many African economies. As a result, management believes successful execution in Ghana may create opportunities to deploy similar digital infrastructure solutions across additional markets as Trident continues to expand its African growth strategy.

About Sikaflow

Sikaflow is an integrated digital commerce, accounting, tax automation and financial management platform designed specifically for Ghana’s micro, small and medium-sized enterprise sector. The platform combines point-of-sale technology, inventory management, accounting functionality, automated tax reporting, business analytics and financial services tools into a unified ecosystem accessible through Android, iOS, Web, POS terminals and USSD channels. Sikaflow is operated in Ghana by Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd, a joint venture established to deliver and scale the platform in-market.

About Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd



Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd is a 50/50 joint venture between Trident and Aliska, formed to jointly develop and commercialize proprietary digital technology solutions for public- and private-sector clients across Ghana. Trident leads technology development, platform engineering, and technical system management, while Aliska focuses on project research, design, securing government approvals and permits, and project funding. The joint venture is governed by a Board of Directors comprising two directors appointed by each party.

About Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) is a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure holding company focused on building and operating sovereign-scale technology platforms across emerging markets. The Company’s strategy centers on entering high-growth economies through trusted digital identity infrastructure and expanding across adjacent government technology, digital commerce, cybersecurity, AI, and transaction-driven service verticals.

TDTH’s active initiatives include national digital identity infrastructure mandates, MSME digital tax formalization platforms, national digital commerce ecosystems, and enterprise cybersecurity deployments spanning Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. Through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and technology-driven platform deployment, TDTH aims to establish scalable long-term digital infrastructure ecosystems serving both public and private sector markets.

With active operations and strategic initiatives in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, and Asia-Pacific markets, TDTH is positioning itself to capitalize on one of the largest global opportunities in digital transformation infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “targets,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, expansion plans, projected market opportunities, anticipated platform adoption, onboarding targets, projected revenue opportunities, operational deployment expectations, platform scalability, monetization opportunities, AI integration opportunities, strategic partnerships, potential acquisitions, regulatory developments, government contracting processes, and future business performance.