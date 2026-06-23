Rentokil Terminix Launches Multi-Brand Digital Advancements to Enhance Customer Experience

DALLAS, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experience a smarter way to manage pests. Rentokil Terminix is upgrading its digital lineup to simplify how customers manage their pest control needs, with easier online booking, 24/7 intelligent monitoring, and automated defense systems that work around the clock. Driven by a commitment to customer-centric innovation, Rentokil Terminix is bringing these advanced digital and automated upgrades to its primary customer-facing brands, with further enhancements scheduled to launch later this year.

This multi-staged rollout across the brand portfolio reflects Rentokil Terminix's ongoing focus on sustainability and innovation. By updating and scaling its existing technology infrastructure, the company is working to simplify the customer journey and reduce reliance on traditional chemical pest treatments.

"We continuously evaluate and update our technology infrastructure to support our core mission of protecting homes and businesses effectively and sustainably," said Oz Siddique, Innovation & Product Development Director, Rentokil Terminix. "These recent enhancements across our brand portfolio are designed to simplify standard customer touchpoints and optimize pest management outcomes. By integrating data-driven monitoring and automated tools into our localized service lines, we are better equipped to meet the evolving expectations of the communities we serve."

The upgraded capabilities are being deployed across three primary tech-driven pillars:

First-to-Market Google Booking Integration (Terminix): Setting a new digital standard for the pest control industry, Terminix has launched a direct scheduling integration via Google Search and Google Maps. This capability introduces a prominent, native booking button directly onto Terminix's local listings, allowing high-intent customers to route immediately to the brand's online scheduling ecosystem the moment a pest issue is identified.

24/7 Eco-Friendly Smart Monitoring (Rentokil): Rentokil has enhanced its proprietary commercial digital pest management network, PestConnect, adding extensive technological upgrades. The system leverages enhanced wireless sensors to provide continuous, round-the-clock monitoring that helps prevent rodent infestations from escalating. This data-driven evolution helps resolve rodent activity twice as fast, while allowing businesses to reduce reliance on traditional chemical rodenticide bait by up to 60%1.

Automated Mosquito Defense Pilot (Ehrlich): Demonstrating the power of strategic technical partnerships, Ehrlich Pest Control completed a landmark installation of its updated automated Mosquito Repellent System, powered by Thermacell®. The initial deployment at a 78-acre senior living community in Florida successfully restored outdoor access for residents by establishing continuous defense zones across expansive, high-density vegetation. This successful installation serves as the operational blueprint for a broader national rollout of automated seasonal pest capabilities.

Together, these advancements underscore Rentokil Terminix’s mission to continuously refine and modernize its services, protecting communities through forward-thinking, sustainable, and highly localized digital ecosystems.

To learn more about Rentokil Terminix, visit www.enhancedpestcontrol.com.

1. Based on the percentage decrease between the average rodenticide bait used at Rentokil Initial customer sites across the UK, transitioning from pre- or partially-connected (from 2017-2019) to fully connected pest control (in 2022). Results may vary.

About Rentokil Terminix

Rentokil Terminix is North America's leading residential and commercial services provider. The company provides health, hygiene, environment, and pest management services, including protection against termites, bed bugs, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. It is part of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE: RTO), one of the largest business services companies in the world.

Contact Info



Hannah Bernhard

hannah.bernhard@rentokil.com

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