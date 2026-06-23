Ensemble Launches Office of the CFO, Embedding Strategic Finance Leadership into Revenue Cycle Partnerships

CINCINNATI, Ohio, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, the nation's leading revenue cycle managed services partner for healthcare organizations, today announced the launch of the Office of the CFO, a dedicated strategic finance advisory practice that places senior healthcare finance executives directly into client partnerships to deliver forward-looking financial analysis and executive-level decision support. The Office of the CFO will be embedded across all of Ensemble’s end-to-end revenue cycle managed services partnerships and provided as part of the company’s standard service model, reflecting Ensemble’s continued investment in delivering greater value and financial clarity for its clients.

The Office of the CFO will strengthen and support health systems’ existing financial planning and analysis (FP+A) functions by adding a layer of senior finance expertise rooted in the day-to-day realities of healthcare revenue management. Rather than introducing a separate advisory engagement or incremental cost, the practice will integrate seamlessly into current client partnerships, enhancing each organization’s ability to translate complex revenue data into clear executive narratives. This enables a shift from retrospective reporting to forward-looking analysis of net patient service revenue, including what changed, why it changed and what it means for financial performance.

Why It Matters Now

Healthcare CFOs are managing through one of the most financially volatile periods in a generation. Payer pressure is accelerating, high-cost denials are increasing, self-pay and bad debt exposure continue to intensify, and payment rates continue to decline despite rapidly increasing expenses.

Against this backdrop, CFOs need more than dashboards and AI-generated performance summaries. The healthcare industry is flooded with technology platforms that promise insight but lack the contextual judgment to explain what it means for a specific organization's financial trajectory. CFOs don't need more reports. They need experienced partners who can connect revenue cycle performance to enterprise financial outcomes and help them act on what the data is telling them.

"Being a true partner means helping our clients see around corners, not just manage the revenue cycle," said Judson Ivy, Founder and CEO of Ensemble. "We built a team of leaders who have sat in the CFO seat. They've managed the month-end close, presented to boards and navigated the same pressures our clients face today. The Office of the CFO is another example of our commitment to being fully aligned with our clients' financial success, not just their revenue cycle operations."

A Team of Operators, Not Consultants

What distinguishes the Office of the CFO is the combination of real-world healthcare finance leadership and tech-enabled analytics. While many firms are betting exclusively on AI-driven solutions, Ensemble took a different approach: pair robust data analytics, predictive models and financial analysis with senior leaders who have the experience to interpret the numbers and translate them into actionable guidance.

The difference is the distinction between information and insight. AI can identify a variance. A former hospital CFO can explain why it matters, what's driving it and what a leadership team should do about it, because they've navigated those same decisions firsthand.

Ensemble intentionally recruited senior healthcare finance executives with direct experience as hospital and health system CFOs, FP&A leaders and operational finance strategists. Collectively, the team brings and average of 19 years of healthcare finance leadership experience to Ensemble’s health system clients.

Matthew Ennen, CPA, FACHE —20+ years of healthcare and consumer finance experience, including senior finance roles at HCA Healthcare and Prime Healthcare. Leads the Office of the CFO practice.

—20+ years of healthcare and consumer finance experience, including senior finance roles at HCA Healthcare and Prime Healthcare. Leads the Office of the CFO practice. Mary Lou Tate —15+ years of senior healthcare finance leadership, most recently as CFO for multi-hospital systems and complex provider organizations.

—15+ years of senior healthcare finance leadership, most recently as CFO for multi-hospital systems and complex provider organizations. Brandon Ware — 20+ years leading large-scale healthcare finance operations, including as CFO of Good Samaritan Hospital (HCA Healthcare) and CFO of TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital (HCA Healthcare). Deep expertise in capital planning and operational performance improvement.

— 20+ years leading large-scale healthcare finance operations, including as CFO of Good Samaritan Hospital (HCA Healthcare) and CFO of TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital (HCA Healthcare). Deep expertise in capital planning and operational performance improvement. Brenden Williams —15+ years of healthcare FP&A and long-range planning experience, including as VP of Strategic and Operational Finance at Marathon Health and Executive Director of Finance at IU Health.

—15+ years of healthcare FP&A and long-range planning experience, including as VP of Strategic and Operational Finance at Marathon Health and Executive Director of Finance at IU Health. Jennifer Fain —20+ years of healthcare financial management experience, most recently with Providence Health + Services, where she led revenue analytics and executive financial decision support.

—20+ years of healthcare financial management experience, most recently with Providence Health + Services, where she led revenue analytics and executive financial decision support. James Van Etten —25+ years of healthcare financial and operational leadership, including CFO roles, most recently serving at Physicians Regional Health System (CHS).

"There's no shortage of tools that can generate a chart or flag an outlier. What's harder to replicate is the judgment that comes from years of sitting across the table from a board, explaining why revenue moved and what the organization should do next," said Matthew Ennen, SVP of Finance at Ensemble. "Our team combines that lived experience with Ensemble's data infrastructure and predictive capabilities so we're not just handing clients a dashboard. We're sitting beside them, helping them make better financial decisions every day."

What the Office of the CFO Delivers

The Office of the CFO will regularly provide clients’ finance leadership with a structured, executive-ready analysis of net patient service revenue performance, including:

Variance analysis across volume, payer mix, acuity mix, site of care and RCM execution

across volume, payer mix, acuity mix, site of care and RCM execution Forward-looking identification of financial headwinds, emerging risks and revenue opportunities using predictive models and trend analysis

of financial headwinds, emerging risks and revenue opportunities using predictive models and trend analysis Executive narratives that go beyond surface-level reporting to connect operational activity to financial outcomes

that go beyond surface-level reporting to connect operational activity to financial outcomes Prospective analysis designed to prevent month-end surprises and support proactive planning

The practice will operate as a seamless extension of each client's finance team, supporting and strengthening existing FP&A capabilities with senior expertise and analytical depth that most organizations would struggle to recruit and retain independently. Because the Office of the CFO is built into Ensemble's end-to-end partnership model, clients gain access to this level of strategic finance support as a core part of the relationship.

More Than Revenue Cycle Management

The launch of the Office of the CFO reinforces Ensemble's position as a strategic partner that goes beyond traditional revenue cycle management. In an industry increasingly drawn to technology-first solutions, Ensemble's model is built on the conviction that data and AI are most powerful when paired with experienced operators who can contextualize the numbers for each client's unique environment.

Across its portfolio, Ensemble combines certified revenue cycle operators, proprietary analytics powered by more than two petabytes of longitudinal healthcare data and advanced AI to deliver measurable financial improvement for health system partners. The Office of the CFO extends that model into the C-suite, bringing the same philosophy of expert-led, tech-enabled performance improvement to the strategic finance conversations that shape an organization's future.

"Ensemble absolutely does have our best interest at heart. I recommend Ensemble all the time. There are a lot of different ways that Ensemble goes above and beyond, and it is almost like the organization from top to bottom is infused with the idea of adding value for clients." — Health System CFO, 2025 KLAS Research Interview

Ensemble is a trusted leader in end‑to‑end revenue cycle management, serving hundreds of hospitals nationwide and managing more than $47 billion in net patient revenue. The company has received multiple HFMA MAP Awards for revenue cycle excellence on behalf of its clients and has been ranked Best in KLAS for revenue cycle outsourcing six times, reflecting its ability to deliver consistent financial results, elevate the patient experience and provide outstanding customer service at scale.

About Ensemble

Ranked #1 revenue cycle management partner consistently by providers, Ensemble manages end-to-end revenue cycle operations for health systems nationwide. Through a combination of certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and advanced AI, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities.

For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com or contact media@ensemblehp.com.

Q+A: Ensemble Office of the CFO

What is the Office of the CFO?

The Office of the CFO is a dedicated strategic finance advisory practice within Ensemble that places senior healthcare finance executives directly into client partnerships. These leaders work side-by-side with health system finance teams to deliver forward-looking analysis of net patient service revenue, executive-level decision support and proactive identification of financial risks and opportunities. The practice is embedded across all of Ensemble's end-to-end revenue cycle managed services partnerships as part of the company's standard service model.

Why is Ensemble launching the Office of the CFO now?

Ensemble built the Office of the CFO because it has an exceptional network of senior finance leaders who share that same drive to help hospitals succeed and improve patient care. Healthcare CFOs need experienced partners who connect revenue cycle performance to enterprise financial outcomes and help them act on what the data is telling them.

Who leads the Office of the CFO?

The practice is led by Matthew Ennen, CPA, FACHE, SVP of Finance at Ensemble, who brings more than 20 years of healthcare and consumer finance experience, including senior finance roles at HCA Healthcare and Prime Healthcare. The team includes former hospital CFOs, FP+A leaders and operational finance strategists with an average of 19 years of healthcare finance leadership experience. Team members include Mary Lou Tate, Brandon Ware, Brenden Williams, Jennifer Fain and James Van Etten.

Which Ensemble clients will have access to the Office of the CFO?

The Office of the CFO is embedded across all of Ensemble's end-to-end revenue cycle managed services partnerships. It is provided as part of the company's standard service model, not as a separate advisory engagement or incremental cost. The practice is designed to strengthen and support each health system's existing financial planning and analysis (FP+A) functions.

When will the Office of the CFO be available to clients?

The Office of the CFO launches in June 2026 and will be available to all current and future end-to-end revenue cycle managed services clients as part of Ensemble's standard partnership model.

How is the Office of the CFO different from traditional consulting or AI-driven analytics platforms?

While many firms are betting exclusively on AI-driven solutions, Ensemble pairs robust data analytics and predictive models with senior leaders who have direct experience as hospital and health system CFOs. The difference is the distinction between information and insight. AI can identify a variance. A former hospital CFO can explain why it matters, what's driving it and what a leadership team should do about it, because they have navigated those same decisions firsthand. The Office of the CFO operates as a seamless extension of each client's finance team, not as an outside consulting engagement.