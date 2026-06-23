Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum Agenda Announced for June 24th & 25th

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum, taking place June 24th & 25th, 2026.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

Investors are encouraged to pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Participation is free, and attendees may watch live company presentations and schedule one-on-one meetings with management teams.

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

"This week's Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum brings together a compelling roster of innovators from across the sector," said Greg Young, AVP, Investor Access, OTC Markets. "Our Virtual Investor Conferences continue to provide an efficient platform for these companies to engage directly with investors and communicate their strategies."

June 24th



June 25th

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com