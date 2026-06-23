Wearable Devices Publishes White Paper Positioning Wrist-Worn Neural Sensing as the "Intent Layer" for Agentic AI, AR, and Robotics

A new white paper explores how wrist-worn neural sensing may reduce the alignment gap between human intent and AI agent understanding, enabling more natural interaction with AI agents and AR systems

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) ("Wearable Devices" or the "Company"), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced the release of a new white paper, "From Intention to Action: How Brain–Computer Interfaces Are Removing Friction from AI & AR Interaction", that positions its Mudra neural interface as the foundational "intent layer" for agentic AI, augmented reality (“AR”), and robotics across consumer, enterprise, and industrial markets. The paper introduces the Company's proprietary Large MUAP Model (“LMM”) - a data-compounding "neural-token" representation designed as a differentiated data asset - and outlines near-term, high-value applications, including password-less identity verification and payment authentication applications and the training of robotic hands on real human muscle force and intent.

The white paper examines a central question for the next era of computing: as AI agents and AR systems become more capable, how can humans communicate intent with fewer prompts, gestures, commands, and corrections? It argues that the real bottleneck is no longer how users operate devices, but how quickly the system can read a user's intent and correct course in real time. It calls this the "intent gap”, the lag between what a user intends and what the system has inferred, and frames closing it as a continuous, real-time loop, where small ongoing corrections keep errors from piling up.

To close that gap, the paper establishes a multi-sensor framework for intent-aware agentic solutions and robotics. It describes how the LMM translates wrist-based nerve and muscle signals into machine-readable "neural tokens" that reduce per-user setup and improve as more data is collected, and how fusing those signals with physiological context and real-time AR feedback shifts interaction from discrete commands toward a continuous alignment loop between people and intelligent systems. The paper presents Wearable Devices' Mudra platform, positioned at the wrist, as the practical physical layer for this framework.

Key Themes from the White Paper

Intention, Defined: The white paper de-mystifies intent, offering a practical framework that connects intention, agency, and human–agent collaboration.

LMM for Structured Neural Representation

The paper introduces the LMM as a way to translate wrist-based nerve and muscle signals into machine-readable patterns. This may reduce setup time and help systems predict intended movement.

High-Value Commercial Use Cases (Passive Identity & Robotics)

The paper outlines immediate market opportunities, including "Passive Identity", a neuromuscular-signature-based approach to continuous authentication and transaction authorization. It also highlights how wrist-worn sensing may help address a major robotics bottleneck, allowing robotic hands to be trained on actual human muscle force and anticipatory tension rather than just visual paths.

Physiological Context Beyond Action

The paper explores how movement, muscle tone, and heart-related signals may reveal attention, engagement, and internal state. This context can help systems understand not only what a user is trying to do, but how the user is responding.

AR as the Feedback Channel

The paper presents AR as a way for AI systems to show users what they understand in real time. Visual, spatial, and haptic cues can help users and AI adjust to each other continuously.

Mudra Platform (Pro & Ultimate Tiers) as the Physical Layer of the Intentional Interface

The white paper outlines two commercial configurations: Mudra Pro (3 electromyography (“EMG”) channels, inertial measurement unit (IMU), and photoplethysmography (PPG)) for context-aware consumer interaction, and Mudra Ultimate (8 EMG channels), specifically engineered with high spatial resolution to power and scale the LMM across enterprise applications.

“As AI and AR become more capable, the interface remains the bottleneck. People try to escape the frustrating prompt–wait–correct loop by front-loading long prompts, skills, and textual context, or by micromanaging the agent step by step”, said Guy Wagner, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Wearable Devices. “By combining wrist-worn neural sensing with physiological context and real-time AR feedback, intent-based motionless interaction may help systems understand users faster and act with less friction, and by leveraging our proprietary neural tokens, we are unlocking zero-friction applications across security, robotics, and digital health that could give the business a powerful, defensible market advantage.”

The full white paper is available for download from the Wearable Devices Ltd. website at www.wearabledevices.co.il/white-paper-from-intention-to-action

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets. The newly launched ai6 Labs ecosystem accelerates this vision by integrating research, products, and AI breakthroughs. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the anticipated capabilities, advantages, benefits, potential applications and future development of our neural-input technology, products, platform, LMM, Mudra Pro and Mudra Ultimate configurations and the concepts discussed in the white paper. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on March 12, 2026 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

IR@wearabledevices.co.il