WISeKey and SEALSQ Welcome White House Executive Order on Quantum Security, Highlighting the Critical Three-Year Window to Prepare Society for Q-Day



Geneva, Switzerland – June 23, 2026 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (SIX: WIHN; NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and IoT and its subsidiary SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today welcomed the White House Executive Order, “Securing the Nation Against Advanced Cryptographic Attacks,” a landmark initiative that accelerates national preparedness for the emerging quantum computing era and the urgent transition toward Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC).

The Executive Order reflects a growing global consensus: Q-Day, the moment when quantum computers become capable of breaking widely used public-key cryptographic systems, may arrive sooner than many organizations expect. The next three years will be decisive in determining whether governments, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators can successfully transition to quantum-safe security before existing cryptographic protections become vulnerable.

“Quantum computing represents one of the most transformative technological advances of our generation, but it also creates one of the most significant cybersecurity challenges ever faced,” said Carlos Moreira. “The next three years are critical. Organizations must act now to prepare for Q-Day, because the migration to post-quantum security cannot happen overnight. Data stolen today can be stored and decrypted tomorrow when sufficiently powerful quantum computers become available.”

The Three-Year Quantum Security Imperative

Cybersecurity experts increasingly warn about the ‘Harvest Now, Decrypt Later’ threat, where adversaries collect encrypted data today with the intention of decrypting it once quantum computing capabilities mature. Sensitive government communications, financial transactions, healthcare records, intellectual property, and critical infrastructure data may already be at risk if quantum-resistant protections are not implemented in time.

The White House initiative recognizes that quantum readiness is no longer a theoretical concern but a strategic national security priority requiring immediate action.

To support this transition, WISeKey and SEALSQ have spent more than a decade investing in quantum-resistant technologies designed to secure digital ecosystems against future cryptographic attacks.

Supporting the Migration to Post-Quantum Security

Post-Quantum Secure Semiconductors

SEALSQ is developing quantum-resistant secure microcontrollers, TPMs, and secure elements designed to integrate NIST-standardized post-quantum cryptographic algorithms directly into hardware security architectures. These technologies provide a foundation for securing connected devices throughout their operational lifetime.

Quantum-Ready Digital Identity and PKI Infrastructure

WISeKey’s trusted Root of Trust infrastructure, digital identity platforms, and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) solutions are designed to facilitate the migration from classical cryptographic systems to post-quantum frameworks while maintaining interoperability, trust, and compliance across global digital ecosystems.

Securing IoT, Satellites, and Critical Infrastructure

With billions of connected devices expected to remain operational well into the quantum era, the transition to quantum-safe authentication and encryption is particularly urgent. WISeKey and SEALSQ technologies are designed to protect IoT deployments, smart cities, industrial systems, critical infrastructure, and satellite communications against future quantum-enabled threats.

Trusted Semiconductor Sovereignty

As governments worldwide seek greater technological independence and supply-chain resilience, SEALSQ’s secure semiconductor development and personalization capabilities support national initiatives aimed at securing strategic digital infrastructure through trusted, quantum-resilient technologies.

The Convergence of AI and Quantum Security

The Executive Order also recognizes the growing intersection between artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. WISeKey and SEALSQ believe future cyber defense architectures will combine AI-powered threat intelligence and autonomous detection systems with quantum-resistant cryptography to create adaptive and resilient security environments.

Preparing Society for Q-Day

The transition to post-quantum cryptography represents one of the largest cybersecurity migrations in history. Unlike previous technology upgrades, the move to PQC affects virtually every digital system that relies on cryptographic trust, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, defense, transportation, energy, cloud infrastructure, and consumer devices.

The next three years provide a unique opportunity for governments, enterprises, and technology providers to assess cryptographic inventories, develop migration roadmaps, deploy hybrid cryptographic systems, and begin implementing quantum-safe technologies before Q-Day arrives.

“Preparing for Q-Day is not simply a technology upgrade—it is a societal challenge that requires coordination across governments, industry, academia, and critical infrastructure sectors,” added Moreira. “The organizations that begin their transition today will be best positioned to protect their data, preserve digital trust, and maintain technological sovereignty in the quantum era.”

WISeKey and SEALSQ congratulate the White House, policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders advancing this critical initiative and reaffirm their commitment to helping build a secure, trusted, and quantum-resilient digital future.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA, which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and houses the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and/or its subsidiaries (collectively, “WISeKey,” “our” or “us”) and its businesses. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause WISeKey’s actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include: our ability to convert our pipeline into actual sales; the ability to realize WISeKey’s anticipated growth strategies and profitability; the development of post-quantum cryptography products and the potential market for such products; WISeKey’s plans for global customer base expansion; the expansion of the WISeSat project and the QSOC initiative; the timing and expected revenues from the commercial deployment of the QS7001 quantum-resistant semiconductor; the sufficiency of cash to meet liquidity needs; WISeKey’s ability to attract and retain customers; changes in economic conditions; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in WISeKey’s filings with the SEC. WISeKey is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Statements regarding our business pipeline are based on management's current estimates of potential revenue opportunities and do not represent backlog or contracted revenue. Pipeline conversion is subject to numerous factors including customer validation, technical integration requirements, certification timelines, and market conditions. There can be no assurance that pipeline opportunities will convert to actual sales or that such conversion will occur within anticipated timeframes.

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