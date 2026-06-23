Tria Federal Appoints Former CMS and IRS CIO Rajiv Uppal to Advisory Board

ARLINGTON, Va., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tria Federal today announced the appointment of Rajiv Uppal, former Chief Information Officer of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), to the company’s Advisory Board.

The Tria Advisory Board provides strategic guidance and perspective from leaders who have shaped some of the nation’s largest federal health and technology organizations, helping Tria remain responsive to evolving agency priorities and modernization challenges.

Uppal will serve alongside current Tria Advisory Board members Jennifer “Jenni” Main, former Chief Operating Officer of CMS, and Sonny Hashmi, former Commissioner of the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Federal Acquisition Service and former GSA CIO.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rajiv to the Tria Advisory Board as we help federal health agencies balance cost, quality and access to care,” said Bryce Golwalla, Tria’s Senior Vice President, Public Health. “Rajiv has directed modernization initiatives where the stakes are incredibly high and the systems impact millions of Americans. His experience across CMS and the IRS brings valuable insight into how agencies can modernize responsibly while ensuring operational continuity, security, and long-term mission outcomes.”

Uppal brings to the Advisory Board more than 30 years of experience leading enterprise technology modernization initiatives across both the public and private sectors. Most recently, he served as CIO of the IRS, where he led efforts to modernize mission-critical systems, strengthen cybersecurity, and improve taxpayer services and operational efficiency.

Prior to the IRS, Uppal served as CIO and Director of CMS’s Office of Information Technology, where he led large-scale technology transformation initiatives supporting Medicare and Medicaid systems used by millions of Americans. His experience spans cloud modernization, enterprise platform strategy, cybersecurity, operational transformation, and AI-enabled innovation across highly regulated federal environments.

“I’m honored to join the Tria Advisory Board at a time when agencies are navigating increasingly complex modernization and operational challenges,” said Uppal. “They need practical modernization that improves resilience, strengthens service delivery, and helps teams operate more effectively under real-world constraints. Tria’s ability to connect innovation with operational outcomes is what makes this opportunity especially compelling to me.”

The Tria Advisory Board was established to help guide the company’s continued growth and innovation across the federal health landscape. With decades of experience across government, healthcare, technology, operations, and enterprise modernization, Advisory Board members provide strategic insight and guidance that help Tria remain responsive to evolving agency priorities, modernization challenges, and emerging technologies.

About Tria Federal

Tria Federal builds, modernizes, and operates mission-critical federal health platforms and programs. As a health solutions company, we make federal health systems work—at scale, on time, and under pressure. We operate at the center of the healthcare trilemma, minimizing cost, improving quality, and expanding access to care in environments where failure is not an option. For two decades, federal agencies have relied on Tria to keep America’s health systems reliable, accountable, and secure. Visit www.triafed.com to learn more.

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