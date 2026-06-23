GlobalFoundries qualifies SLATE™ advanced packaging technology on 9SW platform for next-generation radio frequency applications

MALTA, N.Y., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced the production readiness of its SLATE™ wafer-to-wafer bonding technology on its industry-leading 9SW radio-frequency silicon-on-insulator (RF-SOI) platform, delivering advanced 3D integration (3DI) for compact, high-performance cellular front-ends. Manufactured at GF’s 300mm facility in Singapore, 9SW SLATE technology is expected to ramp to volume production by the second half of 2027.

GF’s first-generation SLATE technology supports wafer-to-wafer (W2W) bonding, enabling designers to bond two 9SW wafers to stack and integrate large-size field-effect transistors (FETs) in vertical architectures. By folding large FETs across bonded wafers, SLATE technology can reduce overall die size by up to 45%, decreasing RF board space and total design area for space-constrained applications in smart mobile devices, including switches, low-noise amplifiers (LNAs) and antenna tuners.

First introduced in 2023, the 9SW RF-SOI platform is GF’s most advanced RF solution for front-end modules (FEMs), spanning sub-8GHz and FR3 frequency ranges for 5G mobile devices and satellite communications. 9SW, the fourth generation of GF’s XSW technology, delivers a significant reduction in standby currents for longer battery life with a more than 20% enhancement in efficiency through lower on-resistance and off-capacitance (Ron*Coff).

“Deploying SLATE on 9SW represents a significant step forward in RF integration, enabling our customers to design more compact and power-efficient solutions for next-generation 5G devices without compromising RF performance,” said Shankaran Janardhanan, senior vice president of GF’s RF business. “By combining our industry-leading 9SW platform with SLATE advanced packaging technology, we are unlocking new opportunities for innovation across next-generation mobile and wireless applications.”

“GF’s SLATE technology applied to its 9SW platform represents an important advancement in RF front-end integration, enabling designers to overcome traditional scaling and integration challenges,” said Vinod Kariat, corporate vice president of Custom IC and PCB group at Cadence. “Through Cadence’s Virtuoso Studio homogeneous integration, analysis and verification users can unlock SLATE’s 3D integration potential – giving designers the speed and confidence to deliver next-generation 5G front-end modules from concept to silicon.”

GF’s SLATE wafer-to-wafer bonding technology offers a roadmap for heterogeneous 3DI across its many differentiated technologies, including FDX™ FD-SOI, RF-SOI and silicon germanium (SiGe), for even greater system-level capabilities across diverse markets such as data centers, satellite connectivity, IoT and mobile devices.

An integrated process design kit (PDK) is available through the GF Connect portal to help jumpstart the design process. 9SW and 9SW SLATE are available for prototyping through GF’s GlobalShuttle™ multi-project wafer program with shuttles scheduled for the second half of the year.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors, enabling AI at scale from the cloud to the physical world. Through deep partnerships with customers, GF delivers differentiated, power-efficient and high-performance solutions for automotive, aerospace and defense, data center, smart mobile devices, internet of things and other high-growth markets. With global manufacturing operations across the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and holistic technology partner for customers around the world. GF’s talented, global team remains focused every day on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

Forward-looking information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. GF undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Gonzalez

stephanie.gonzalez@gf.com