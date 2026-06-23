Positive FDA Feedback on Phase 3 Brings Entera Bio's Oral Osteoporosis Pill One Step Closer to Market

Entera Bio (NASDAQ: ENTX) may have just cleared its biggest regulatory hurdle yet. The FDA has provided positive feedback on the Phase 3 protocol for EB613, the company's oral osteoporosis tablet, creating a clear path toward potential approval and bringing what could become the first oral anabolic osteoporosis treatment one step closer to market.

To view the original report published on June 22, 2026, click here or follow the link:

https://www.benzinga.com/content/60014792/positive-fda-feedback-phase-3-entera-bio-just-got-answer-market-was-waiting









NY, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CATALYST REPORT // Yesterday brought what may turn out to be the most consequential regulatory update in Entera Bio's history. Entera Bio (NASDAQ: ENTX) announced that it has received positive FDA feedback on the registrational Phase 3 protocol for EB613, its oral PTH(1-34) tablet under development for postmenopausal osteoporosis. The agency accepted the company's proposed registrational strategy: a single randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study in approximately 750 postmenopausal women, using total hip bone mineral density at 12 months as the primary endpoint to support a future New Drug Application submission.

For investors who have followed the story closely, this was arguably the question that mattered most heading into the summer. Could Entera Bio translate years of clinical development, encouraging Phase 2 data, and recent ENDO 2026 momentum into a regulatory pathway capable of carrying EB613 across the finish line?

Yesterday's FDA feedback suggests the answer is yes. The timing is notable. Just days earlier, Entera Bio delivered a Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at ENDO 2026, one of endocrinology's marquee scientific meetings. The presentation showed that the single-tablet version of EB613 produced a pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile comparable to both injectable Forteo and the multi-tablet version of EB613 that previously generated positive Phase 2 results. With FDA alignment now layered on top, the company appears to have both a viable product configuration and a defined regulatory roadmap.

It is worth stepping back to consider why developments of this kind have started to draw the attention they have. The pharmaceutical industry is collectively spending billions of dollars on a single big idea: take injectable peptide medicines and turn them into pills. Novo Nordisk illustrated the commercial logic with oral semaglutide. Other major pharmaceutical companies continue to invest aggressively in oral peptide technologies, on the view that medicines once constrained by injections can unlock substantially larger markets when delivered in tablet form. Entera Bio has been pursuing exactly that thesis in osteoporosis.

The market here seems to be substantial. Osteoporosis affects an estimated 200 million women worldwide and is responsible for more than two million fractures each year in the United States alone. Despite the availability of highly effective anabolic therapies, real-world adoption has remained surprisingly low. The reason is straightforward: every currently approved anabolic treatment requires injection. Entera Bio's thesis has always been that one of the most effective classes of osteoporosis medicines could reach significantly more patients if delivered as a simple daily tablet. EB613 is an oral formulation of teriparatide, the same active hormone used in Eli Lilly's Forteo, one of the most successful anabolic osteoporosis drugs ever commercialized, with peak annual sales of approximately $1.7 billion prior to patent expiration.

What makes yesterday's announcement particularly important is the nature of the FDA feedback itself. The agency accepted the company's proposed registrational study design and also agreed with the plan to continue following patients in an open-label extension study designed to provide additional safety, durability, and treatment-sequencing data. Entera Bio expects to initiate Phase 3 in late 2026 and anticipates topline results in the second half of 2028.

The broader regulatory backdrop only reinforces the story. In December 2025, the FDA qualified total hip bone mineral density as a validated surrogate endpoint for osteoporosis drug development, a decision widely seen as opening a new chapter for the field. Entera Bio moved quickly to position EB613 at the forefront of that shift, submitting its streamlined Phase 3 protocol earlier this year and now securing positive FDA feedback on the proposed path forward.

The story also extends well beyond EB613. While the osteoporosis program remains the lead asset, Entera Bio increasingly looks less like a single-asset biotech story and more like a platform company built around one of the most sought-after capabilities in modern drug development: oral peptides. Alongside EB613, the company is advancing EB612, an oral long-acting PTH tablet for hypoparathyroidism, and EB618, an oral GLP-1/glucagon peptide tablet for obesity and metabolic disease, both being developed in collaboration with OPKO Health. At ENDO 2026, Entera Bio presented new data from both programs alongside its Late-Breaking Oral presentation for EB613, reinforcing the broader potential of its proprietary N-Tab platform. In an industry where billions of dollars continue to flow toward oral peptide technologies, Entera Bio now has multiple programs advancing from the same underlying platform.

Clinical outcomes are never guaranteed, and EB613 must still successfully complete Phase 3 development and navigate regulatory review. Even so, Entera Bio today looks meaningfully different than it did even a few months ago. The company has positive Phase 2 data, a commercial single-tablet formulation supported by comparative clinical data, FDA alignment on its registrational strategy, and a defined path toward a potential NDA submission for what could become the first oral anabolic treatment for osteoporosis.

For a company pursuing what many would consider a potential holy-grail opportunity in osteoporosis, while also advancing multiple additional oral peptide programs, the contrast is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. As of last Friday's market close, prior to yesterday's news, Entera Bio's market capitalization remained reportedly below $75 million (as of the market close on Monday). The company now appears to have a Phase 3-ready lead asset, multiple shots on goal, a differentiated platform technology, and a regulatory pathway that is considerably clearer than it was just months ago.

Recent News Highlights from Entera (NASDAQ: ENTX)

Entera Bio Receives Positive FDA Feedback on 12-Month Registrational Phase 3 Study for EB613 - the First Oral Anabolic Tablet in Development for Postmenopausal Women with Osteoporosis

Entera Reports Robust Preclinical Data for EB612 (Oral LA-PTH(1-34)) for Hypoparathyroidism and EB618 (Oral GLP-1/Glucagon) for Obesity at ENDO 2026

ENDO 2026 Oral Presentation Highlights Comparative Clinical Data for Entera's Breakthrough Single Tablet EB613 (First-in-Class Oral PTH(1-34) Anabolic for Osteoporosis)

Entera's EB613, First-in-Class Oral PTH(1-34) Anabolic for Osteoporosis - Single Tablet Data Selected for Late Breaking Oral Presentation at ENDO 2026 Annual Meeting; Additional Oral Peptide Pipeline Data Accepted for Presentation

Entera Bio to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar Highlighting the Osteoporosis Treatment Landscape and the Opportunity for EB613

Entera Bio Announces Pricing of $10.0 Million Direct Investment by BVF Partners with Potential for up to $24.5 Million in Total Proceeds

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