, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press Release

Comfort Keepers Adopts HomeSight to Deliver the Next Generation of Connected Home Care

Partnership brings HomeSight Wellness Hub to Comfort Keepers franchise locations nationwide as part of an expanding suite of connected care services and solutions

Norcross, Georgia, June 23, 2026 — HomeSight®, a division of global connectivity leader Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), announces today that it has partnered with Comfort Keepers, a leading provider of in-home care for seniors across North America, to bring HomeSight to Comfort Keepers’ franchises in the United States and Canada as part of its new Comfort360™ ecosystem of connected care services and solutions designed to help seniors remain safe, engaged and independent at home.

Launched earlier this month, Comfort360 brings together professional caregiving and thoughtfully selected support tools, both technological and non-technological, that help seniors remain supported while giving families greater peace of mind. The HomeSight Wellness Hub is one of three initial Comfort360 focus areas, transforming the client’s television into an easy-to-use hub that extends and enhances the support provided by Comfort Keepers caregivers.

After an extensive pilot program, Comfort Keepers confirmed that HomeSight was the right foundation for the next evolution of its care model. The pilot validated ease of adoption, workflow integration, and franchise-level operational fit, as well as the commercial viability and organizational reliability that come from partnering with an established global technology leader.

Measurable Value for Care Providers, Clients and Families

For Comfort Keepers, HomeSight delivers measurable value at every level of the organization. Care teams gain remote insight and workflow tools to act earlier, reduce reactive interventions, and expand their capacity to serve clients without sacrificing the quality and personalization that set great care apart. For clients and their families, the result is a more proactive, more consistent experience, and the peace of mind that comes from knowing support is always close at hand.

"Today, more than 62 million Americans are aged 65 and older — a number that will reach 71 million by 2030 and keep growing, with roughly 70% expected to need some form of care. HomeSight was built for exactly this moment and bringing it to the Comfort Keepers network demonstrates how it can scale to meet the demands of one of the most pressing challenges in home care," said Nav Kannan, Senior Vice President, Diversification Solutions at Vantiva.

"What drew us to HomeSight was its fit with our workflows, our clients, and our vision for what great care looks like," said Ramzi Abdine, Chief Operating Officer at Comfort Keepers. "Through our extended pilot, we saw firsthand how it strengthens our connection with clients, helps us anticipate their needs, and allows our teams to act earlier and more confidently. We are confident HomeSight will help us deliver a higher standard of care to the clients and families who trust us every day."

Enabling Smarter, More Human-Centered Care at Home

The integration of HomeSight enhances Comfort Keepers’ operations through four key capabilities:

Engagement & Well-being: Secure virtual appointments, social connection, cognitive stimulation, and daily engagement delivered through familiar in-home devices — helping reduce isolation and support emotional well-being.

Secure virtual appointments, social connection, cognitive stimulation, and daily engagement delivered through familiar in-home devices — helping reduce isolation and support emotional well-being. Smart Activity Monitoring: A network of intelligent sensors that provide visibility into daily routines and detect changes in behavioral patterns.

A network of intelligent sensors that provide visibility into daily routines and detect changes in behavioral patterns. Actionable Insights: Data-driven insights enable caregivers to identify potential risks earlier and adapt care plans accordingly.

Data-driven insights enable caregivers to identify potential risks earlier and adapt care plans accordingly. Seamless, Scalable Deployment: Designed to fit naturally into existing care workflows and home environments, with minimal setup and no disruption to daily routines. Adoption is straightforward for care teams and clients alike.

By blending human presence with smart technology, this partnership empowers older adults to live independently at home longer while keeping families securely connected.

Learn more at www.homesight.care or email us at homesightmarketing@vantiva.com.

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About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and digital home care solutions that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 2% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base. For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn.

About Comfort Keepers®

For 28 years, Comfort Keepers® has been Elevating the Human SpiritSM through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and realize joy in the everyday moments. Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 600 locations in the U.S. and Canada, serving hundreds of thousands of clients since 1998. The company’s nationwide network employs thousands of caregivers, also known as Comfort Keepers®, who deliver joy through interactive caregiving by continually communicating with, involving and engaging with seniors in everyday tasks and activities. For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com.

Contact

Vantiva Press Relations Image 7 for Vantiva

press.relations@vantiva.com vantiva.press@image7.fr



Comfort Keepers: Ida Yenney | GOLD PR | iyenney@goldpr.com

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