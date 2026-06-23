Silynxcom’s Tactical Protective Systems Demonstrated by Multiple Agents at Eurosatory 2026

Netanya, Israel, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) ("Silynxcom" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, today announced that its advanced Tactical Protective Headset Systems were demonstrated on the exhibition floor at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, France, through multiple of the Company’s strategic international agents and resellers.

Silynxcom’s headset systems deliver industry-leading hear-thru technology, seamless radio integration, and enhanced protection in high-noise and combat environments. Selected models also feature upgraded drone detection capabilities, providing operators with an additional critical layer of situational awareness in modern battlefields.

Eurosatory 2026, the world’s leading international exhibition for land and air-land defense and security, took place from June 15 to 19, 2026 at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in France. Renowned as the global benchmark event for the defense and security industry, the show brought together over 2,000 exhibitors, hundreds of official delegations, and tens of thousands of professionals from more than 150 countries to explore cutting-edge technologies, foster strategic partnerships, and address evolving multi-domain challenges.

Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom, commented: “We believe that seeing our Tactical Protective Headset Systems prominently featured at Eurosatory 2026 - the world’s leading land and air-land defense exhibition - reinforces the strength of our technology and the expanding reach of our international distribution network. We continue to build momentum through these strategic collaborations while maintaining a strong focus on delivering combat-proven solutions to our customers worldwide.”

About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company's in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and on the factory floor. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers in leading military and law enforcements units. The Company's In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company's products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers "in the field." The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic relationships with radio equipment manufacturers.

For additional information about the company please visit: https://silynxcom.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. For example, the Company uses forward-looking statements when it discusses: the benefits, advantages and capabilities of the Company’s products and its belief that seeing its Tactical Protective Headset Systems prominently featured at Eurosatory 2026 reinforces the strength of its technology and the expanding reach of its international distribution network. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2026, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Capital Markets & IR Contact

Michal Efraty

ir@silynxcom.com