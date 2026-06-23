Jimmy Oakes & ENEOS Debuted Ferrari-Powered Porsche 911!

Schaumburg, IL, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive content creator and engineer Jimmy Oakes has established a strong following with more than 585,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel logging in to discover his latest vehicle builds, engine swaps, drifting and more. And it’s his latest project that’s really got people talking because he’s swapped a Ferrari-built Maserati F136 V8 into a 1978 Porsche 911 SC in a bold fusion of Italian performance, German engineering, and even some Japanese motorsport heritage.

Enthusiasts have been able to follow the build at youtube.com/jimmyoakes, while anybody attending the Formula DRIFT Championships at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, CT last weekend was able to see the car and meet Jimmy in the ENEOS Motor Oil booth.

PORRARI

Replacing the 3.0L six-cylinder boxer engine in the rear of a ’78 911 SC with the naturally aspirated 400hp Ferrari/Maserati F136 flat-plane crank V8 from a 2007 Maserati Quattroporte requires a major commitment. And it’s a commitment Jimmy Oakes was excited to accept. Before any upgrades could be considered, the 48 year-old Porsche needed a comprehensive restoration. It became one of the biggest aspects of the project, requiring the entire chassis to be stripped and restored. As part of the process, the roof had to be scrapped but was upgraded with a carbon fiber roof skin from EP9 Autosport. Most of the bodywork and paint was carried out by Anthony Mendoza, who was an essential part of the team.

His extensive fabrication meant the factory wiring was effectively lost, so a custom harness was created by Wired by Trap, which helped ensure the engine, ignition, and Link ECU G5 Voodoo Neo 6 engine management had a reliable power supply.

When it was time to install the V8, Jimmy and his crew fabricated a cradle that also supported the 996 Porsche 911 transmission once the two were mated by a Kennedy Engineered Products bellhousing. The same company also provided a custom clutch and flywheel.

In such a tight space, the “Porrari” needed custom headers and an exhaust system to breathe properly. These were fabricated by local legend James "Bopper" Moran utilizing Stainless Bros materials.

Not wanting to miss an opportunity, Jimmy decided to upgrade the engine to individual throttle bodies using parts from the E90/92 BMW M3 S65 engine with assistance from Ding Dong Drift, who designed and 3D-printed custom adapters and trumpets. The result was better throttle response and a great induction sound as the F136 climbs to its 8000rpm redline.

Since the 911 was air-cooled, the team cut the front tub to accommodate a radiator and fan but ran into issues with the factory gas tank, so opted for a 10-gallon Radium fuel cell mounted behind the new rad. In turn, this meant a number of new water, fuel and electrical lines running through the car. The solution was a removable tunnel down the center of the chassis to allow direct routing and easy access.

During the V8 installation, the rear suspension was removed and later replaced with significant additional bracing, allowing them to remove the torsion bars and update to custom Stance Suspension coilovers. In search of additional rigidity and safety, a full rollcage was built by Accurate Fabrication in Bristol, CT.

With more than double its original output, Jimmy decided to add both style and a wider footprint by converting the “narrow” body to a widebody using metal fenders welded to all four corners by close friend Brian Hall.

With the rejuvenated body painted in glorious Porsche Guards Red, the team was able to fit 17x9.5” front and 17x10.5” rear RAYS VRX-10 wheels with 235/40 R17 and 255/40 R17 Accelera 651 Sport tires, respectively. The brakes are Porsche Boxster four-piston Brembo calipers at each corner utilizing EBC rotors and Chase Bays lines.

"This build wasn't about taking the easy route," said Jimmy. "It was about building something that makes people take notice and then showing them how we did it. In my opinion, it’s projects like this that keep car culture exciting."

As a brand ambassador, Jimmy chose ENEOS engine and transmission lubricants to play a critical role in ensuring the transplanted drivetrain and performance components would operate efficiently and reliably under the most demanding conditions. Designed for enthusiasts, professionals and vehicle manufactures alike, ENEOS oils deliver the reliability and protection needed for unique, high-performance applications such as the Porrari while also being specified as factory fill by the majority of Asia’s car makers.

"At ENEOS, we're passionate about supporting builders and creators who challenge the status quo," said Shunsuke Kuniyuki from ENEOS. "Jimmy's Ferrari-swapped Porsche 911 is a perfect example of the innovation and craftsmanship that drive automotive culture forward and can inspire others to greatness."

EDITOR’S NOTE

Additional high-resolution images for editorial use are available here: dropbox.com/scl/fo/gd82zvd5m1r0b131jxnu1/AAf46cNbMSJvQ5c0xCIOgew?rlkey=ekpifg3qyjwgaiyu74jn1pw7p&dl=0

ABOUT JIMMY OAKES

Jimmy Oakes is an automotive builder, entrepreneur, and content creator known for his innovative project cars, grassroots motorsports involvement, and authentic approach to automotive storytelling. Through his shop and digital platforms, Oakes has built a dedicated community by showcasing the creativity and determination behind every build. You can follow Jimmy at youtube.com/jimmyoakes

ABOUT ENEOS

Established in 1888 and headquartered in Tokyo, ENEOS is Japan’s largest oil company, with manufacturing and sales facilities throughout the world. With a unique position in its home market, ENEOS has worked with Asia’s automakers and leading race teams for decades, creating advanced lubricants with their vehicle engineers to provide optimum fuel economy with maximum power and long-term protection. ENEOS also recently announced a new line of products for future electric vehicle applications, helping to ensure the newest EV technology is operating as efficiently as possible. For more information, please visit eneos.us

MEDIA CONTACT

Greg Emmerson (greg@theidagency.com)

Satomi Yamashita (media@eneos.us)

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