Bath & Body Works Expands Reach with Nationwide Launch at Ulta Beauty

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works today announced a strategic partnership with Ulta Beauty, bringing a curated selection of its most-loved body care and home fragrance products to more than 600 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and Ulta.com. The collaboration reflects the company’s focus on building the foundation to reposition Bath & Body Works from a specialty retailer into a category-leading global brand. It also marks an important step in its Consumer First Formula, expanding access to the brand in one of the country’s leading beauty discovery destinations.

Beginning July 12, 2026, Ulta Beauty guests can explore a curated selection of Bath & Body Works products across home fragrance and body care. This assortment includes iconic signature scents in fine fragrance mist, body cream, hand soap and more, along with a collection of the brand’s high-quality 3-wick candles and Wallflowers. It also features the return of a nostalgic favorite, Juniper Breeze, available exclusively at Ulta Beauty.

The strategic partnership reflects Bath & Body Works’ broader marketplace strategy: expanding beyond its owned stores and digital channels to meet consumers in the places they already discover, browse and buy beauty, fragrance and self-care products.

As the largest specialty beauty retailer in the U.S. and a leading destination for brand discovery, Ulta Beauty offers access to highly engaged consumers who actively shop across categories, frequently test and explore new products, and seek high-quality, ingredient-led beauty brands. Bath & Body Works designed its assortment with this consumer at the center.

“We’re continuing to expand our reach by bringing the best of Bath & Body Works to fragrance fans at Ulta Beauty,” said Maly Bernstein, Bath & Body Works chief commercial officer. “This strategic partnership introduces our brand to new, highly engaged consumers who love to discover and explore, with a curated selection of thoughtfully crafted scents that showcase our fragrance leadership and expertise.”

Bath & Body Works and Ulta Beauty are emotionally driven brands that combine beauty and self-care to bring joy, inspire confidence, and foster self-expression. Together, they transform everyday routines into meaningful experiences—Bath & Body Works through fragrance and personal care, and Ulta Beauty through expansive, inclusive beauty offerings designed for everyone at any stage of their beauty journey.

At the core, both brands are in the business of creating feel-good moments for all through accessible, fun, and engaging experiences that invite discovery and celebrate self-care.

For Ulta Beauty guests, the launch creates a new way to introduce and experience Bath & Body Works, whether through trial-size fragrance discovery, iconic body care favorites or elevated home fragrance from White Barn.

“Ulta Beauty is built on the power of discovery, and we are thrilled to welcome Bath & Body Works to select stores and Ulta.com as we expand the ways guests experience fragrance, bath, body and self-care,” said Lauren Brindley, chief merchandising and digital officer, Ulta Beauty. “We see a meaningful whitespace opportunity to better serve guests across high-quality home fragrance, hand soaps, lotions and body care, categories that beautifully complement our assortment and meet guests across all ages, stages and price points. Through this strategic partnership, we are bringing Ulta Beauty guests greater access to Bath & Body Works’ most-loved products, with a portion of the assortment exclusive to Ulta Beauty, including the return of Juniper Breeze, one of the brand’s most treasured classic fragrances. This launch expands our assortment into incremental categories our guests are excited to discover and reinforces Ulta Beauty as a destination for accessible, elevated beauty and self-care experiences.”

The launch assortment was curated to encourage discovery, trial and cross category exploration, with a mix of iconic fragrances, Ulta Beauty exclusives, body care favorites and home fragrance products including:

Juniper Breeze (Ulta Beauty Exclusive): Juniper Breeze returns for a limited time as an Ulta Beauty exclusive, with notes of juniper leaves, green apple, fresh woods and dewy musk. The fragrance will be available in fine fragrance mist and ultimate hydration body cream.





Juniper Breeze returns for a limited time as an Ulta Beauty exclusive, with notes of juniper leaves, green apple, fresh woods and dewy musk. The fragrance will be available in fine fragrance mist and ultimate hydration body cream. Mini Fine Fragrance Mist Set (Ulta Beauty Exclusive) : Perfect for discovery and trial, this mini set features five iconic and best-selling Bath & Body Works’ fragrances: Japanese Cherry Blossom, In the Stars, Warm Vanilla Sugar, Butterfly and Champagne Toast.





: Perfect for discovery and trial, this mini set features five iconic and best-selling Bath & Body Works’ fragrances: Japanese Cherry Blossom, In the Stars, Warm Vanilla Sugar, Butterfly and Champagne Toast. White Barn Neutrals candle collection: Made with a premium soy wax base and a rich blend of fragrance oils, the White Barn Neutrals 3-wick candle collection is sophisticated, modern, and thoughtfully designed for a luxurious home fragrance experience. Featuring scents like Sweet Orange & Agave, Pistachio Milk & Honey and Mahogany Coconut offered in sleek, elevated packaging, these indulgent fragrances fit seamlessly into any décor style.



Bath & Body Works has already seen encouraging early results from selective and strategic marketplace expansion, reinforcing demand for the brand in new shopping environments. The Ulta Beauty launch builds on those learnings with a curated assortment, elevated in-store storytelling and a discovery-led consumer experience.

Bath & Body Works will be available to shop in more than 600 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and Ulta.com starting July 12, 2026.

See the full product assortment at ulta.com/brand/bath-body-works.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, driven by the belief that everybody deserves to feel good.

The brand’s beloved and iconic scents are expertly crafted for exceptional performance and a luxury fragrance experience. Formulated with thoughtfully chosen ingredients, Bath & Body Works’ body care products are available in multiple forms including fine fragrance mist, body cream, lotion, eau de parfum, body wash, hand soap, sanitizer and more. The brand’s famous 3-wick candles are made with rich, high quality fragrance oils layered throughout a premium soy wax base, for up to 45 hours of room-filling fragrance.

Consumers can shop Bath & Body Works anytime and anywhere they choose, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,900 stores in the U.S. and Canada, 500-plus international locations, online at bathandbodyworks.com, on Amazon and at Ulta Beauty.

ABOUT ULTA BEAUTY

Ulta Beauty is the largest specialty beauty retailer in the U.S. and a leading destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, wellness, and salon services. Since opening its first store in 1990, Ulta Beauty has grown to more than 1,500 stores across the U.S. and redefined beauty retail by bringing together All Things Beauty. All in One Place®. With an expansive product assortment, professional salon services, and its beloved Ulta Beauty Rewards loyalty program, the company delivers seamless, personalized experiences across stores, Ulta.com, and the Ulta Beauty App – where the possibilities are truly beautiful. Ulta Beauty is also expanding its presence internationally through its subsidiary, Space NK, a luxury beauty retailer operating in the U.K. and Ireland, its joint venture in Mexico, and its franchise in the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emmy Beach

Communications@bbw.com