Gevo Announces Expansion of Carbon Business, Launch of New Digital Platform to Accelerate Market Access

Gevocarbon.com Expands Customer Access to Carbon Business

Company featured in top five of carbon suppliers on CDR.fyi

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc., a diversified energy company, today announced an expanded focus on the $12 billion carbon removal market, reinforcing its position as a leader in carbon removal.

The energy company recently ranked amongst the top five of all suppliers of carbon removal credits for credits delivered to customers according to CDR.fyi — Carbon Removal Market Data, Leaderboards & Intelligence. In a market where most engineered carbon removal companies face technical constraints that limit their ability to deliver, Gevo has set records for more credits issued than any other supplier.

Gevo is expanding access to its carbon abatement and carbon removal credit offering across both compliance and voluntary markets with the launch of gevocarbon.com - a new site focused on its bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) project. The announcement coincides with Climate Week London, where Gevo leadership will participate in a June 24 roundtable focused on carbon removal industry standards, highlighting the company’s growing role in shaping the future of global carbon markets.

“Gevo continues to help the industry set standards and create first-of-a-kind deals in the voluntary space while unlocking additional compliance and voluntary carbon market opportunities through new pathways and programs. We believe this business can exceed $30 million from our existing operations as demand grows for high-quality carbon removal,” said Gevo Chief Carbon Officer Alex Clayton. “We see a clear long-term path toward a fungible carbon credit market - one built on trusted standards that can support a global exchange-traded system.”

Gevo’s carbon removal sales in the first half of 2026 have already surpassed 2025 totals, all with on-time deliveries. Gevo North Dakota carbon dioxide removal certificate (CORC) retirements listed on the Puro Registry include Nasdaq, Delta Airlines, Monzo Bank, Bank of Montreal and Amgen, among others.

Launching a Dedicated Carbon Marketplace

The momentum in the carbon market has led Gevo to build a new carbon-focused website intended to:

Provide clear access to Gevo’s carbon removal offerings

Enable prospective buyers to engage and transact directly

Educate the market on the BECCS carbon removal pathway and its potential





Scaling a Carbon Market Built on Quality and Delivery

Gevo is positioning carbon as a core growth engine, anchored in its operational BECCS project at Gevo North Dakota. The company’s approach centers on delivering verified, high-quality carbon removal credits with long-term permanence and real-world operational backing.

Gevo’s carbon credits are issued under leading carbon-removal certification body, Puro.earth, with additional transparent monitoring by Cula Technologies, and certified under the Puro Standard, which emphasizes rigorous verification, durability and continuous improvement in methodology. The company is also actively contributing to the advancement of market standards as voluntary carbon markets evolve.

“The carbon removal market has been slow to meet delivery demand. As a BECCS project working within existing energy systems, Gevo is uniquely positioned to bring delivery assurance and financial durability to a market that needs it,” said Clayton. “That position has enabled over 580,000 tonnes of carbon (the equivalent to the carbon emissions of a 70,000-person city) to be stored in only four years – an unheard-of number for most engineered removal projects. Scale is important but ensuring these are high-integrity credits is paramount and drives our ongoing investment in facility efficiencies, monitoring and project transparency.”

In addition, Gevo is applying its carbon strategy internally by using carbon credits to offset corporate travel, demonstrating practical use cases and reinforcing confidence in its own products.

About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America’s future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo’s innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. Gevo’s business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration (“CCS”) facility and Class VI carbon-storage well. Gevo also owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy.

Additionally, Gevo developed the world’s first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals operating since 2012. Gevo is currently developing the world’s first large-scale ATJ facility to be co-located at our North Dakota site. Gevo’s market-driven “pay-for-performance” approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes helps deliver value to our local economies. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, see www.gevo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, the expansion of Gevo’s carbon business, the size of the markets and demand for carbon dioxide removal credits, expected future size of Gevo’s carbon business, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made based on the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

Media Contact

Communications@gevo.com