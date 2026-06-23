Presidio Joins CrowdStrike’s Project QuiltWorks, Closing the Gap Between Frontier AI Vulnerability Discovery and Remediation for Enterprises

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio , a leading global digital services and AI solutions provider, today announced its participation in CrowdStrike’s Project QuiltWorks , expanding its ability to enable enterprises to connect vulnerability discovery with practical, validated remediation. Project QuiltWorks is the only coalition uniting frontier AI labs, top systems integrators, leaders from the cyber insurance industry, and cloud infrastructure to assess, prioritize, remediate, and financially protect against frontier AI risk.

As frontier AI accelerates vulnerability discovery and exploitation, Presidio bridges the gap between vulnerability insight and remediation action, helping companies to find and fix what matters most before cyberattackers can take advantage.

“Presidio’s participation in CrowdStrike’s Project QuiltWorks reflects the depth of our technical integration and our shared commitment to delivering measurable security outcomes for joint customers,” said Dustin Harriman, Cybersecurity Consulting Services Sr. Director at Presidio. “Together, we are accelerating the adoption of the Falcon platform across enterprise environments and setting a higher standard for what integrated security looks like in practice.”

Project QuiltWorks works with partners like Presidio to secure every layer of frontier AI risk, including the development of board-level analysis that transforms incident reports and data into clear answers and actionable insights for stakeholders. For Presidio, this milestone builds on its cybersecurity practice and deep partner ecosystem, helping enterprises reduce risk, improve resilience, and close the gap between what is discovered and what is resolved.

For more information, please visit https://www.presidio.com/solutions/cybersecurity/ .