CalendarBridge Surpasses 100,000 Users and 4 Million Events Synced as Cross-Company Work Accelerates

MIAMI, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalendarBridge, a calendar sync and AI scheduling platform for people and teams working across multiple organizations, today announced it has surpassed 100,000 users and 4 million events synced, demonstrating growing demand for secure calendar coordination across separate companies, clients, tenants, and calendar systems.

More professionals are working across multiple organizations where a single tenant or calendar no longer reflects the reality of their day-to-day work. Consultants assist multiple clients. Fractional executives move across boards and portfolio companies. M&A teams coordinate before systems are integrated. Enterprise partners often work in regulated environments where calendars must remain separate, but availability must still be accurate.

CalendarBridge solves that coordination gap by syncing availability across Microsoft 365, Google, Outlook, and iCloud while preserving separation between accounts and organizations. Users have a unified view of availability, reduce double-bookings, and coordinate meetings without relying on manual calendar holds, invite forwarding, or iterative emails.

“The way people work has changed faster than the calendar systems they depend on,” said Paul Everton, founder of CalendarBridge. “A growing number of professionals now operate across companies, clients, boards, and enterprise systems every day. CalendarBridge was built for that reality. We help people keep availability accurate across boundaries without forcing them to merge accounts or expose sensitive calendar details.”

CalendarBridge provides real-time calendar sync, unified calendar visibility, configurable privacy controls, and an AI Scheduling Assistant that proposes times and follows up inside email threads. The platform is built for professionals and organizations that need cross-calendar coordination without compromising privacy, security, or control.

Common use cases include fractional executives managing calendars across multiple clients, consultants working in customer-owned systems, board advisors balancing commitments across organizations, M&A teams coordinating during integration, and regulated enterprises needing secure availability sharing across separate Microsoft 365 and Google environments.

For organizations with strict security and privacy requirements, CalendarBridge offers busy-only syncing, configurable visibility settings, OAuth2-based authorization, and no password collection. Calendar data supports syncing and scheduling workflows without requiring users to consolidate accounts or expose unrelated calendar details.

As hybrid work, fractional leadership, consulting ecosystems, and cross-company collaboration grow, CalendarBridge helps professionals and enterprise teams reduce scheduling friction while preserving the separation modern work often requires.

“People should not have to choose between staying coordinated and keeping systems separate,” Everton said. “Our goal is simple: make every calendar work together, even when every organization needs to stay in control of its own environment.”

About CalendarBridge

CalendarBridge helps professionals and organizations sync calendars, coordinate availability, and schedule meetings across Microsoft 365, Google, Outlook, and iCloud. Built for people working across multiple companies, clients, boards, and enterprise environments, CalendarBridge provides real-time calendar sync, unified availability, configurable privacy controls, and AI-driven scheduling assistance without requiring accounts to be merged. Learn more at https://calendarbridge.com

Media Contact

Christie Dziubek

CalendarBridge

christie.dziubek@calendarbridge.com

+1 216 832 3831

https://calendarbridge.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f18c5bd-cc1c-4367-b725-389fd9b1168c