Moonsong Labs Joins Canton Ecosystem as a Service Provider, Launches Institutional Readiness Guide

Key Facts

Moonsong Labs is now a Service Provider on the Canton Network Ecosystem

Moonsong is recognized as a Daml-certified engineering partner for financial institutions

Canton processes $9T+ in monthly settlements across 700+ institutions, with live deployments from Broadridge, DTCC, and J.P. Morgan

Today, Moonsong is releasing a free Canton Readiness Guide for financial institutions evaluating their first deployment

BOSTON, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonsong Labs , the leading blockchain and AI engineering partner for financial institutions, today announced its official listing as a Service Provider on the Canton Network ecosystem. The listing recognizes Moonsong's dedicated Canton practice and Daml-certified engineering team, which helps financial institutions build production-grade applications on Canton.

Alongside this announcement, Moonsong is releasing the Canton Readiness Guide , a free technical resource for financial institutions evaluating their first Canton deployment.

"We're pleased to welcome Moonsong Labs to the Canton ecosystem as a Service Provider. As financial institutions accelerate their move to Canton, Daml-certified engineering partners like Moonsong play a critical role in helping them take their first step - flattening the learning curve and helping reach production and utility sooner."

- Viv Diwaker, Head of the Canton Foundation

Canton for Financial Institutions

Canton Network , a leading blockchain built for regulated finance, has privacy built in from the beginning, so organizations can use shared infrastructure without exposing sensitive information.

Since mainnet launch, Canton has attracted live deployments from Broadridge, DTCC, and J.P. Morgan, and today processes more than $9 trillion in monthly settlements across 700+ institutions. For banks, custodians, and asset managers evaluating Canton, the path to deployment raises critical questions around hardware, resource dependencies, and custody workflows.

Moonsong's Canton Practice

Moonsong's dedicated Canton practice covers the full technical stack: Daml smart contract development, node setup, CIP-56 and CIP-103 compliant asset workflows, and Global Synchronizer integration.

Key use cases for financial institutions building on Canton often include tokenized treasuries, global collateral mobility, atomic DvP settlement, stablecoin and payments infrastructure, RWA tokenization, and institutional vault products.

"Capital markets institutions need a trusted partner who can help them identify deployment blind spots, understand architecture requirements, and build for production. That's what Moonsong Labs delivers."

- Derek Yoo, CEO and Co-Founder, Moonsong Labs

Moonsong offers two customer engagement models for financial institutions:

Canton Readiness Sprint : A 4–6 week fixed-scope engagement that takes institutions from little-to-no Canton experience to a production-ready operational plan and implementation roadmap.

: A 4–6 week fixed-scope engagement that takes institutions from little-to-no Canton experience to a production-ready operational plan and implementation roadmap. Canton Application Development: An end-to-end Daml engineering engagement with compliant architecture and security-first workflows.

Financial institutions interested in a Canton Readiness Sprint or custom engagement can reach Moonsong at hello@moonsonglabs.com .

About Canton Network

Canton is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance–uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. With participation from leading global financial institutions and network governance independently facilitated by the Canton Foundation, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The open-sourced network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It’s the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow the way it should.

Learn more at: canton.network .

About Moonsong Labs

Moonsong Labs is the leading blockchain and AI engineering partner for regulated financial institutions. Built for organizations that can't compromise on speed, security, or compliance, Moonsong designs security-first infrastructure across stablecoin settlement, RWA tokenization, DLT privacy architecture, and agentic tooling for financial systems.

Moonsong builds production-grade infrastructure global markets depend on.

More at Moonsonglabs.com .