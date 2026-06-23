LiqTech Secures Commercial Order for Four Water Treatment Systems for EGR-Equipped Vessels in China

BALLERUP, Denmark, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiqTech International, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIQT), a clean technology company specializing in advanced filtration technologies, today announced that it has secured a commercial order for four of its marine water treatment systems for commercial vessels utilizing Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) engine technology in China. The first system is scheduled for delivery in Q4 2026. The order highlights the continued commercial adoption of LiqTech's marine water treatment solutions and further strengthens the Company's position in the market for advanced vessel emissions and water treatment technologies.

The EGR order follows multiple commercial orders and completed deliveries secured over the past six months by LiqTech’s joint venture in China for vessels that utilize iCER engine technology.

The newly awarded EGR order expands LiqTech’s presence in the marine water treatment market and reinforces the commercial opportunity for the Company’s silicon carbide membrane-based filtration solutions in next-generation commercial vessels. The order also validates the applicability of LiqTech’s membrane-based filtration technology across multiple next-generation marine engine platforms.

Building on experience gained from more than 170 marine scrubber installations worldwide, LiqTech has continued to develop and optimize its ultrafiltration water treatment solutions for future commercial vessels equipped with iCER or EGR engine technologies.

“We are proud to announce this commercial order for LiqTech’s marine water treatment business,” said Fei Chen, CEO and President of LiqTech. “Commercial vessels utilizing cleaner fuel and emissions-reduction technologies represent an attractive growth opportunity for LiqTech. With commercial orders now secured for both iCER- and EGR-based vessel applications, we believe our technology is increasingly being recognized as a preferred water treatment solution for next-generation marine vessels.”

This order further advances LiqTech’s strategy to expand its marine water treatment business beyond scrubber applications and into next-generation dual-fuel and emissions-reduction vessel technologies.

About LiqTech International, Inc.

LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems for liquid and gas applications. Founded in 2000, LiqTech’s patented silicon carbide (SiC) membrane technology is designed to treat the most challenging fluids in commercial swimming pools, marine water treatment, industrial and municipal water treatment, and oil and gas applications.

For more information, please visit www.liqtech.com.

Follow LiqTech on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/liqtech-international

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation, and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Company Contact

Susan Keegan Elleskov

Head of Marketing

LiqTech International, Inc.

www.liqtech.com

Investor Contact

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

liqt@lythampartners.com