Relay Industry Expected to Reach USD 15.20 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 7.0%

Delray Beach, FL, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Relay Industry size is projected to reach USD 15.20 billion by 2030 from USD 10.13 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecasted period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing adoption of industrial automation systems across various industries is driving the need for relays in motor control, protection, and switching applications. The expansion of smart manufacturing, robotics, and automated production lines is further amplifying the need for reliable and efficient relay solutions.

Relay Industry Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2024 Market Size: USD 10.13 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 15.20 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 7.0%

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The relay industry is categorized by Type into Electromechanical Relay, Thermal Relay, Reed Relay, Time Relay, Solid State Relay (PhotoMOSFET), and Others. During the forecast period, the share of total relay market likely to be dominated by Electromechanical Relay. The increasing automation within manufacturing sectors significantly depends on electromechanical relays for managing control and switching tasks. These relays play a critical role in automating production processes, enabling precise control over machinery, and ensuring seamless switching between different devices. By efficiently managing power distribution and communication signals, electromechanical relays help enhance operational efficiency and reduce downtime in automated environments. As manufacturers strive for higher productivity and greater flexibility in production, electromechanical relays are key components in supporting scalable and reliable industrial automation systems.

By Voltage range, the low voltage segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The trend of miniaturizing electronic components has significantly boosted the demand for compact and efficient low-voltage relays. As devices become smaller across industries like consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial automation, the need for relays that occupy minimal space yet deliver high performance and energy efficiency has grown. Low-voltage relays are essential in optimizing system design, ensuring reliability, and meeting the performance demands of modern, space-constrained technologies. This shift has made low-voltage relays a critical component in today's technological advancements.

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List of Key Players in Relay Industry:

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan),

HONGFA (China),

TE Connectivity (Switzerland),

OMRON Corporation (Japan),

GE Vernova Inc. (US) among others…

The relay industry in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid expansion of urban infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in countries like China, India, and Japan, is significantly increasing the need for advanced relay systems in electrical distribution. As cities grow and modernize, there is a rising demand for reliable electrical systems to support new buildings, public utilities, and transportation networks. Relay systems are essential for managing and protecting these electrical grids from overloads and faults. Additionally, the region's focus on smart city initiatives and integrating renewable energy sources further drives the need for efficient relay technology to ensure stable power distribution and meet increasing energy demands.

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