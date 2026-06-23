Thousands of Free HIV Tests to Support National HIV Testing Day Activities Across the United States

Helping More People Know Their HIV Status

National HIV Testing Day highlights the importance of knowing one's HIV status and connecting with prevention, treatment, and care resources.

The recently FDA-approved INSTI® HIV Self Test is being incorporated into National HIV Testing Day activities for the first time, representing a new phase in bioLytical's longstanding participation in these efforts.

Beyond National HIV Testing Day, bioLytical continues to participate in programs and initiatives that advance HIV testing efforts across the United States.





National HIV Testing Day and Community-Based Testing

RICHMOND, British Columbia, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National HIV Testing Day activities across the United States will receive additional support this year through a donation of INSTI® HIV Self Tests from bioLytical Laboratories Inc. (bioLytical). The contribution will support community-based National HIV Testing Day activities taking place at more than 350 Walgreens locations across the United States. This partnership brings together, local health departments and community-based organizations to increase awareness of HIV testing, prevention, and treatment.

Observed annually on June 27, National HIV Testing Day highlights the importance of taking an active role in one's health. Community organizations, healthcare providers, and public health partners across the country use the occasion to increase awareness of HIV testing and connect communities with information, services, and care.

“Access to HIV testing remains an important part of public health efforts across the United States,” said Rob Mackie, Chief Executive Officer of bioLytical Laboratories. “We are proud to contribute our first donation of INSTI® HIV Self Tests to National HIV Testing Day activities and to participate in an initiative that helps connect more people with testing opportunities in their communities.”

A First for INSTI® HIV Self Test

bioLytical has participated in National HIV Testing Day efforts in previous years through donations of point-of-care HIV testing products. Following the Self Test approval in the US, this year's contribution marks the first time the company is donating INSTI® HIV Self Tests as part of National HIV Testing Day activities directly to participating testing partners.

The inclusion of INSTI® HIV Self Test marks a new phase in bioLytical's longstanding participation in National HIV Testing Day efforts. As the company's first donation of HIV self-tests to these activities, it introduces a different testing format within a well-established community-based initiative and reflects the growing range of HIV testing options available today.

The INSTI® HIV Self Test delivers results in 60 seconds or less, combining speed and convenience in a format designed to make HIV testing more accessible.

Beyond National HIV Testing Day

National HIV Testing Day is one example of the many ways organizations across the United States are working to reduce barriers to HIV testing.

“People access healthcare in different ways, and testing options should reflect that,” said David Weaver, Vice President, Commercial at bioLytical Laboratories. “Whether through community programs, healthcare settings, or self-testing, providing options can reduce barriers to HIV testing.”

Beyond National HIV Testing Day activities, the newly-approved INSTI® HIV Self Test is available through Amazon and has also been incorporated into public health initiatives such as Together TakeMeHome, which provides free HIV self-tests directly to people by mail.

These initiatives reflect bioLytical’s ongoing commitment to improving access to HIV testing through a variety of settings and channels.

INSTI® HIV Self Test Availability

The INSTI® HIV Self Test is available for purchase through Amazon in the United States and Canada.

bioLytical’s portfolio offers both professional-use point-of-care tests and self-testing options for healthcare providers, public health organizations, community programs, and individuals.

To learn more about the INSTI® HIV Self Test and bioLytical’s rapid diagnostic products, visit www.insti.com or www.biolytical.com.

About bioLytical Laboratories Inc.

bioLytical Laboratories Inc. is a privately owned Canadian company focused on researching, developing, and commercializing rapid medical diagnostics using its proprietary INSTI® technology platform and iStatis lateral flow line. By delivering accurate, real-time results, INSTI® and iStatis generate meaningful outcomes for medical professionals, patients, and public health organizations worldwide, making bioLytical a key partner in tackling some of the world's most pressing healthcare challenges.