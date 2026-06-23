rPlus Energies Announces Commercial Operation of 800-Megawatt Green River Energy Center in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rPlus Energies today announced the successful start of commercial operations for Green River Energy Center, a 400-megawatt (MW) solar and 400 MW/1,600 megawatt-hour battery energy storage project located in Emery County, Utah.

As the largest solar and storage facility within PacifiCorp’s six-state service territory, Green River Energy Center highlights the growing role Utah continues to play in meeting the West’s increasing energy needs.

In 2024, Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced Operation Gigawatt, an initiative aimed at doubling Utah’s energy production over the next 10 years. The project reflects Utah’s commitment to expanding reliable, affordable energy production through Operation Gigawatt.

“Operation Gigawatt is about ensuring Utah has the reliable, homegrown energy needed to power opportunity for generations,” said Utah Governor Spencer Cox. “Green River Energy Center represents the kind of large-scale energy investment we need to deliver reliable energy, support rural Utah, and help power the next generation of prosperity across our state.”

“Meeting America’s growing energy needs will require an all-of-the-above approach, and Green River Energy Center is an important example of that effort in action,” said US Senator John Curtis. “This investment strengthens our energy infrastructure, supports Utah workers and communities, and helps ensure reliable, affordable power for families and businesses across the West. I congratulate everyone who helped bring this project from vision to reality.”

Green River Energy Center will generate more than $55 million in property taxes for schools and public services. During construction, the project employed hundreds of workers, including several local contractors for key components. Project partners committed $375,000 in scholarships for local students who plan to build their careers at home while strengthening the region’s long-term workforce in local and energy-related industries.

“This project represents years of collaboration and commitment from all of the project partners,” said Luigi Resta, rPlus Energies President & CEO. “Together, we believed in the vision, and today Green River Energy Center is delivering reliable power and real value to families across the American West.”

The successful commissioning of the project was celebrated during an on-site ceremony held Monday, June 22, attended by Utah Governor Spencer Cox, project partners, and community members.

During the commissioning ceremony, project partners announced that they donated $45,000 to the Ferron Fire Department, located near the project, in support of local emergency response services and community infrastructure.

The project has received both national and local recognition, including Project Finance International’s “Renewables Deal of the Year – Americas” and the Emery County Business Chamber’s 2024 “Energy Company of the Year” award, in recognition of the project’s long-term investment and impact in the region.

Watch a video about Green River Energy Center here.

About rPlus Energies

rPlus Energies is a team of committed energy industry professionals working together to develop, own and operate large-scale renewable energy generation and electric storage projects in the United States. The company specializes in bringing projects to market through partnership with the private sector, municipalities, utilities, and industry-leading technology, service and finance providers. Its portfolio consists of a strategic mix of solar, battery, wind, and pumped storage hydro facilities. To date, rPlus Energies has raised over $1 million to support local scholarships in the project communities. rPlus Energies is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and is backed by Sandbrook Capital and Gardner Group.

Media Contact

Maile Resta

rPlus Energies

mresta@rplusenergies.com

(707) 776-7773

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