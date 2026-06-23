Vecna Robotics Appoints Cody Upp as Chief Commercial Officer As Demand for Case Flow Expands

WALTHAM, Mass., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vecna Robotics, the leader in flexible material handling automation and warehouse orchestration solutions, today announced the appointment of Cody Upp as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Upp joins the company’s executive leadership team as Vecna Robotics scales to meet growing customer demand for its CaseFlow™ warehouse orchestration and automation solutions.

Upp joins Vecna Robotics during a period of significant growth and momentum as companies across logistics, distribution, and manufacturing increasingly turn to automation to address labor constraints, rising operational costs, and evolving customer expectations. As demand grows for solutions that optimize the flow of work across warehouse operations, Vecna Robotics continues to help customers unlock greater efficiency through intelligent, multi-agent orchestration and flexible automation.

A recognized commercial leader with more than a decade of experience across the supply chain and warehouse technology sectors, Upp has dedicated his career to helping organizations modernize fulfillment and distribution operations. Most recently, he served as Head of Commercial at Zebra Technologies’ warehouse automation business, where he helped organizations deploy advanced automation technologies to improve operational performance. Prior to Zebra, Upp held leadership roles at 6 River Systems, Numina Group, and other leading supply chain technology organizations, driving growth and customer success across robotics, warehouse execution, fulfillment optimization, and material handling solutions.

“Cody has spent his career helping supply chain organizations solve some of their most complex operational challenges,” said Karl Iagnemma, CEO of Vecna Robotics. “His experience across warehouse execution, fulfillment, robotics, and automation makes him exceptionally well suited to help customers navigate the next era of warehouse transformation. As organizations increasingly look for solutions that improve the flow of work across their operations, Cody’s leadership will be instrumental in advancing our growth and delivering greater value to customers.”

In his role as Chief Commercial Officer, Upp will focus on expanding the company’s presence across key industries while helping customers achieve measurable gains in productivity, throughput, and workforce effectiveness through smarter warehouse operations.

“Warehouse operators are under immense pressure to do more with less while maintaining the speed, accuracy, and flexibility their businesses demand,” said Upp. “Vecna Robotics is uniquely positioned to help customers meet those challenges by combining intelligent multi-agent orchestration with flexible automation that drives measurable operational outcomes. I’m excited to join the team and help more organizations transform the way work flows through their warehouses.”

To learn more about Vecna Robotics, visit www.vecnarobotics.com.

About Vecna Robotics

Vecna Robotics helps warehouse operators improve the flow of work through intelligent, multi-agent orchestration and flexible automation. Its CaseFlow™ platform coordinates people, robots, and workflows in real time to increase throughput, optimize labor utilization, and drive measurable operational outcomes. Trusted by leading logistics, distributors, and manufacturing providers, Vecna Robotics enables customers to achieve rapid value without requiring fixed infrastructure or disruptive operational changes.

Contacts

Alex Miller for Vecna Robotics

E: vecnarobotics@marketbridge.com

