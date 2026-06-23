EIB and Swedbank have secured EUR 200.75 million in financing for the developer of the Rūdninkai Military Town managed by the INVL fund

The developer of part A of stage II of the Rūdninkai Military Town project, Rudina, has signed loan agreements with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Swedbank: each institution is providing a loan of EUR 100.37 million. Rudina is indirectly managed by the INVL fund ‘INVL Defence Infrastructure Fund I’, together with the construction companies Conres and Fegda.

“This project is a clear example of how the European Union can strengthen its role in security and defence by supporting critical infrastructure,” said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer. “The EIB is proud to contribute to the development of Rūdninkai Military Town, which will enhance the permanent presence of allied forces and reinforce security on the EU’s eastern flank. Together with our partners, we are mobilising public and private financing for projects that are essential for Europe’s resilience and stability.”

“A strong economy cannot exist without security, and security today requires sustained long-term investments. As the largest financier in the region, Swedbank actively contributes to projects that strengthen Lithuania’s resilience and lay the foundation for sustainable economic growth. Financing of EUR 100.37 million provided by Swedbank to the Rūdninkai campus will help implement a project of strategic importance that strengthens the country’s defense capabilities. In the long term, security fosters an environment in which investments, businesses, and public confidence can thrive” says Inga Skisaker, Head of Swedbank in Lithuania.

To secure the financing, the consortium's construction partners Conres and Fegda successfully completed a required international due diligence screening which affirmed their experience, technological capacity, and legal readiness to implement the project.

Full financing secured

With the loans from the EIB and Swedbank now secured, Rudina's agreement with the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence has entered into full force. The agreement entering into full force enables next steps: INVL is beginning to call for investor capital to the fund, and full-scale construction works by Conres and Fegda are commencing at the project site, where they have been carrying out preparatory works since January.

“This project is an example of how public sector needs, private capital, and international financial institutions are coming together for a higher purpose – the security of the state and the region. The completion of the financing stage today allows us to move on to the next important step: the timely and high-quality development of the infrastructure needed for the permanent presence of the German brigade in Lithuania,” says Andrius Načajus, CEO of INVL Asset Management.

At the Rūdninkai military campus, infrastructure is being developed for the German brigade, marking the largest military infrastructure project in independent Lithuania's history.

Part A of the project's phase II covers construction work in a 52-hectare area, where 27 buildings adapted for the army's needs will be built, with a total area of almost 94,000 square meters. The territory is planned to feature a parade ground, squares for vehicles and military equipment, a helicopter zone, and other structures.

About INVL Asset Management (INVL)

INVL is the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics. We are part of the Invalda INVL Group, which has been operating for over 30 years. The Group has an open approach, grows and develops, and creates well-being for people through its activities. The EUR 2.1 billion of assets managed or supervised by our group include investments in private equity, forestry and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate, and private debt. The group's activities also encompass family office services in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, the management of pension funds in Latvia, and investments in global third-party funds.

Shares of Invalda INVL have been traded on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange since 1995.

About EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed EUR100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations. The EIB Group stepped up its support for Lithuania in 2025, providing €577 million in financing focused on defence, energy and infrastructure, helping to mobilise €1.4 billion in investment and support over 17,000 jobs.

About Swedbank

Swedbank is one of the leading banks in the Baltic states and Sweden, where it serves over 7 million private customers and over 0.5 million corporate clients and organisations. By offering financial advice, services and products, we empower the many people and businesses to create a better future. Swedbank vision is a financially healthy and sustainable society.



Further information:

Ignas Šablevičius

Partner at „INVL Defence Infrastructure Fund I“

ignas.sablevicius@invl.com