SamsonPR Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Justin Finnegan as Vice President

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SamsonPR today announced the appointment of Justin Finnegan as Vice President, further strengthening the agency's NYC-based presence and leadership team as it continues to expand its footprint across B2B tech in AI, adtech, commerce media, fintech, cybersecurity and enterprise communications.

The appointment reflects SamsonPR's continued investment in its East Coast presence and growing roster of enterprise technology clients. Finnegan joins an executive leadership team that includes Founder and CEO Scott Samson and Senior Vice President Rachel Jermansky, who oversees client services and agency operations across both coasts. Together, the leadership team will focus on scaling the agency's capabilities, expanding client partnerships and supporting continued growth across key technology sectors.

"Justin is exactly the kind of leader we look for at SamsonPR," said Scott Samson, founder and CEO of SamsonPR. "As we continue expanding our presence on the East Coast and growing our work with enterprise technology companies, Justin brings the strategic communications expertise, leadership experience and business mindset needed to help drive our next phase of growth. His track record across AI, adtech, cybersecurity, fintech and other B2B technology sectors makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team."

Finnegan brings more than 20 years of experience leading communications programs for some of the world's most innovative B2B technology companies. Throughout his career, he has built and scaled agency practices, led strategic communications initiatives for high-growth brands and public companies, and advised executives across emerging technology sectors.

Finnegan most recently served as Vice President at Clarity Global, where he led strategic partnerships, business development and key client relationships. He also helped launch AI-focused solutions designed to improve brand visibility across emerging large language model platforms. Prior to Clarity, he held senior leadership positions at DBC Brand Communications, ICR Lumina and SHIFT Communications, where he led B2B technology and enterprise communications programs for clients including, Cowbell, Critical Start, Intel 471, Shutterstock, Talkdesk, Plex and Presidio.

"SamsonPR has built an impressive reputation for delivering smart, strategic communications programs that drive meaningful business outcomes," said Finnegan. "The agency has assembled an exceptional roster of clients and talent and I'm excited to join Scott, Rachel and the broader team as we continue building on that momentum. There is tremendous opportunity ahead, particularly as technology companies rethink visibility, reputation and growth in an AI-driven world."

The appointment comes during a period of continued growth for SamsonPR, which has expanded its work across adtech, martech, commerce media, retail media, AI and enterprise technology. The agency is known for helping innovative companies build market leadership through strategic storytelling, thought leadership, executive visibility and media relations.

To learn more about SamsonPR, visit www.samsonpr.com or email scott@samsonpr.com .

About SamsonPR

SamsonPR is the growth public relations agency focused on B2B technology marketplace visibility, influencer engagement and demand acceleration. With teams in New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles, they are the go-to “growth PR” agency with a focus on generating tier 1 media coverage and executive visibility. SamsonPR partners with emerging and established technology companies to shape narratives and get top tier media visibility that drive awareness, credibility and demand. For more information, visit www.samsonpr.com .

Media Contact

Rachel Jermansky, Senior Vice President

rachel@samsonpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/642c571b-5fa6-4575-885a-9b5dbaa3ffa5