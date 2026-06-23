Wesley Pharmaceuticals Expands Longevity Portfolio with Launch of Three Essential Injectable Formulations

ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesley Pharmaceuticals , a state-of-the-art 503(b) outsourcing facility and sister brand of the nation’s leading 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy, Olympia Pharmaceuticals , officially announced the launch of three highly anticipated therapeutic products, Methylcobalamin , Glutathione , and Magnesium Chloride , following a phased rollout over the past few weeks. The introduction of these new multi-dose vials expands Wesley's signature lineup, offering healthcare providers enhanced clinical flexibility and long-term treatment continuity for preventative health regimens.

While these core therapies have long served as pillars within Olympia Pharmaceuticals’ compounding catalog and signature IV kits, introducing them to the Wesley line provides healthcare networks with a reliable, 503(b)-compliant source in an expanded format. The new formulations are engineered to address foundational pillars of systemic health, focusing on cellular optimization, robust antioxidant support, and mitochondrial function.

"These three therapies have been incredibly popular as single-dose treatments within the Olympia ecosystem," said Joshua Fritzler, President of Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals. "By scaling them into a 503(b)-compliant, 30mL multi-dose pipeline through Wesley, we are giving healthcare providers the exact scalability they have been asking for to ensure seamless, long-term care plans that improve patient compliance and health outcomes."

The three new products target distinct physiological pathways to maximize patient vitality and seamlessly integrate into modern clinical protocols:

Methylcobalamin (30mL): An active form of Vitamin B12 administered via IV, IM, or SQ routes at a concentration of 5 mg/mL. It plays an important role in the maintenance of metabolism, blood cells, and nerve function while helping utilize fats and carbohydrates for energy. It is most commonly utilized to address Vitamin B12 deficiencies and support sustained energy levels.

An active form of administered via IV, IM, or SQ routes at a concentration of 5 mg/mL. It plays an important role in the maintenance of metabolism, blood cells, and nerve function while helping utilize fats and carbohydrates for energy. It is most commonly utilized to address Vitamin B12 deficiencies and support sustained energy levels. Glutathione (30mL): A powerful tripeptide antioxidant composed of amino acids administered via IV, IM, or SQ routes at a concentration of 200 mg/mL. Vital for mitochondrial function, DNA production, and immune support, it is widely utilized in therapeutic regimens designed around longevity, vitality, and skin health.

A powerful tripeptide antioxidant composed of amino acids administered via IV, IM, or SQ routes at a concentration of 200 mg/mL. Vital for mitochondrial function, DNA production, and immune support, it is widely utilized in therapeutic regimens designed around longevity, vitality, and skin health. Magnesium Chloride (30mL): An essential mineral injection administered via IV infusion at a concentration of 300 mg/mL to address magnesium deficiencies and support cell, bone, muscle, and heart function. It is integral to cellular energy synthesis and DNA creation, and is frequently referred to as "the relaxation mineral" to lower stress, anxiety, and promote healthier sleep.





"Innovation at Wesley is always driven by the practical, evolving needs of the practitioners and patients we serve," added Stan Loomis, Co-Founder of Olympia Pharmaceuticals. "We developed these formulations to provide a more efficient, reliable supply of core therapies. This launch reinforces our joint commitment to rigorous quality control and clinical excellence across our manufacturing footprint."

Both Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals maintain a steadfast commitment to rigorous quality control, utilizing advanced testing protocols to ensure the absolute purity, potency and clinical integrity of every distributed batch.

Physicians and providers interested in incorporating these therapies into their practice can reach out for additional information here .

For more information on Wesley Pharmaceuticals, visit wesleypharmaceuticals.com . For more information on Olympia Pharmaceuticals, visit olympiapharmacy.com .

About Wesley Pharmaceuticals

Wesley Pharmaceuticals, a sister brand of Olympia Pharmaceuticals, was co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis in 2024 in honor of Wesley Loomis, their son and a beloved team member. Based in Orlando, Florida, the company plans to deliver high-quality compounded medications across therapeutic areas, including weight management, hormone replacement therapy, and wellness. Rooted in compassion and patient-first care, Wesley is dedicated to supporting pharmacies and providers with innovative solutions that improve lives.

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. Co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis, the team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, quality personnel, and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy production. As an FDA-registered outsourcing facility, Olympia offers compounded medications to 49 states for both office use and patient prescriptions. Olympia specializes in weight loss, dermatology, IV nutritional therapy, erectile dysfunction, and more.