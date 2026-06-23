Rokid Announces Prime Day 2026 Sale With Up to 28% Off AI Glasses and AR Products

New York, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rokid, a pioneer in human-computer interaction and smart glasses, today announced its Prime Day 2026 promotion, featuring limited-time savings across its AI glasses, AR display products, and portable entertainment devices, bringing helpful AI functions to everyday life at more accessible prices.

From June 23 through June 30, customers can save up to 28% on Amazon US across Rokid’s wearable AI and spatial-computing ecosystems.

Additionally, the official Rokid website will feature exclusive deals from June 17 through June 30, including product gifts, special bundles, and an additional $20 off eligible purchases with the promotional code PD2026.

Rokid’s Amazon Prime Day Deals for 2026

Rokid Ai Glasses Style (Non Display)

Designed for everyday wear, Rokid Ai Glasses Style combines hands-free AI assistance, voice interaction, private open-ear speakers, and first-person content capture in an ergonomic design without a display.

Prime Day price: $249 on Amazon US. Shop on Amazon US

Additional Amazon offers include:

Rokid AR Spatial: $468 on Amazon US. Amazon US

Rokid Max 2: $299 on Amazon US. Amazon US

Rokid Joy 2: $359 on Amazon US Amazon US

Amazon Prime Day offers will run from June 23 through June 30, 2026. Final pricing and availability may vary by Amazon marketplace and inventory.

Additional Deals on the Rokid Official Store

Rokid will also offer exclusive promotions through its official store from June 17 through June 30. Customers can use the code PD2026 to save an additional $20 on eligible promotional prices at checkout. The code does not apply to Amazon orders.

US/Global Official Store Offers Shop now

Rokid Ai Glasses Style: $269, originally $379.

Rokid AR Spatial: $488, originally $598. Includes an anti-slip strap.

Rokid Max 2: $309, originally $429.

Rokid Joy 2: $379, originally $538.

Special bundle: Rokid Max 2 + Rokid Ai Glasses Style for $719, including a complimentary Station 2 spatial computing host unit. The first 50 customers will also receive a free magnetic charging cable.

When and where to shop

Official-store promotion: June 17-30, 2026. Amazon Prime Day promotion: June 23-30, 2026.

Amazon US: Rokid on Amazon US

Rokid Official Store: global.rokid.com

Offers are available for a limited time and are subject to inventory, regional availability, and the terms shown on each product page.

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI, creating human-centered smart glasses that integrate intelligence seamlessly into everyday life. The company has introduced a range of innovations across AI and AR hardware, including the first open AI ecosystem for wearables, dual-chip architecture, multilingual voice interaction, intuitive AI shortcuts, and mass-produced smart glasses with display capabilities.

Rokid serves consumers, developers, and enterprises worldwide and hosts China's largest XR developer community, with over 30,000 registered developers. The company has received multiple CES Innovation Awards and five German iF Design Awards.

Learn more at global.rokid.com

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