Picogrid Demonstrates Rapid Defense Integration Across Four Major Army Exercises in Under Two Months





Across Fort Hood, Fort Bragg, JMRC, and Camp Atterbury, Picogrid rapidly onboarded sensors, autonomous systems, and mission software to support Army missions.

Disclaimer: The appearance of the U.S. Department of War visual information does not imply or constitute DOW endorsement.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picogrid today announced successful participation across four major U.S. Army exercises and experimentation events in less than two months, demonstrating the company’s ability to rapidly deploy and connect mission-critical systems wherever the force is training, experimenting, or deploying.

With the Army moving faster than ever to evaluate and field emerging technology, exercises now serve as the critical validation events that determine what makes the cut. They create demand signals for new capabilities, move technology out of the lab, and expose systems to the conditions they must withstand in combat. For Picogrid, these events demonstrate the company's ability to solve one of the military's most persistent challenges: rapidly integrating sensors, autonomous systems, effectors, and mission software into a unified operational picture that warfighters can use in real time.

Across the four exercises, Picogrid’s Expeditionary C2 Nodes (ECNs) and Legion software demonstrated that this can happen quickly, in the field, and across a range of counter-UAS and air defense missions.

In less than two months, Picogrid participated in four major U.S. Army exercises spanning Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, and Germany, working alongside the 1st Cavalry Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, and multinational military partners to connect everything from ground-based radars and effectors to tethered aerial drones into a single working system. Across every exercise, Picogrid demonstrated how Legion can rapidly onboard whatever systems are already in the field and deliver a unified operational picture that warfighters at every level can act on.

Together, these events demonstrate a repeatable pattern: rather than requiring units to adopt a single-vendor solution, Picogrid connects systems already in the field. Picogrid delivers absolute advantage by turning disconnected systems into a single, actionable operational picture that’s deployable in days, not months.

Picogrid’s participation across these exercises follows a period of rapid operational expansion , including support to Army, Air Force, Space Force, and joint mission partners across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific.

“Picogrid is proving that integration can be solved as a product. At every major Army exercise, we’re integrating systems from multiple partners, and delivering operational capability on timelines measured in days and weeks,” said Harry Toor. “The future battlefield will depend on ensuring modern defense systems quickly work together and fit into the systems military operators already rely on.”

Picogrid will continue expanding its partner ecosystem and supporting government customers seeking to rapidly integrate sensors, autonomous systems, effectors, and mission software at the tactical edge. Government organizations, defense technology companies, and mission partners interested in joining Picogrid’s integration ecosystem can learn more at picogrid.com.

About Picogrid

Picogrid is a technology company that builds products to integrate mission-critical systems. Its hardware and software products connect sensors, unmanned platforms, and digital systems, enabling unified control and data flow in defense and industrial environments. Deployed globally and supported by leading Silicon Valley investors, Picogrid delivers infrastructure for mission execution across land, sea, air, and space. Learn more at picogrid.com .

Press Contact:

Casey Dell'lsola

REQ for Picogrid

picogrid@req.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc33af3c-5e75-45f5-8372-c8394c235db5