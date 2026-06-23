Cabot Corporation Releases 2026 Sustainability Report Demonstrating Continued Progress on Sustainability Priorities

BOSTON, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced the launch of its 2026 Sustainability Report, highlighting strong sustainability performance and measurable outcomes achieved in calendar year 2025, including final progress against its 2025 Sustainability Goals.

“Sustainability is embedded in how we operate and underpins our purpose of creating materials that improve daily life and enable a more sustainable future,” said Sean Keohane, president and CEO. “I am immensely proud of the unwavering commitment of our teams across the globe as we close out our 2025 Sustainability Goals while making headway on our next key priorities, delivering meaningful impact today and for future generations. As we advance in our efforts, we remain focused on strengthening the integration between our sustainability agenda and our Creating for Tomorrow strategy, ensuring sustainability remains a catalyst for value creation and differentiation.”

Key Highlights from the 2026 Sustainability Report

By the end of 2025, Cabot achieved 14 of its 15 2025 Sustainability Goals, with 11 met ahead of schedule. Established in 2020, the 2025 Sustainability Goals accomplished Cabot’s objective of strengthening its systems, evolving its practices, and further integrating sustainability into how it operates its business.

With the introduction of its 2030 Sustainability Goals, which outline six priority topics identified as most impactful to the company, Cabot has already made meaningful progress toward its targets as well as other focus areas that support additional material sustainability topics. Notable milestones include:

Advancing Product Carbon Footprints (PCF): Completed a collaborative initiative with the International Carbon Black Association (ICBA) to develop an industry-wide life cycle assessment (LCA) methodology for furnace carbon black. Building on this effort and in support of its 2030 Sustainability Goal, Cabot plans to develop a proprietary, externally certified tool to track PCF across its entire product portfolio, enhancing transparency, accuracy and credibility.



Completed a collaborative initiative with the International Carbon Black Association (ICBA) to develop an industry-wide life cycle assessment (LCA) methodology for furnace carbon black. Building on this effort and in support of its 2030 Sustainability Goal, Cabot plans to develop a proprietary, externally certified tool to track PCF across its entire product portfolio, enhancing transparency, accuracy and credibility. Increasing Beneficial Reuse of Material: Established an innovative beneficial reuse pathway that converts synthetic gypsum generated by the air pollution control system at its Franklin, Louisiana, USA facility into a valuable input for cement manufacturing. This initiative reduced nonhazardous landfill waste at the site by 87% and contributed to a 70% reduction in nonhazardous waste sent to landfill globally from 2024 to 2025.



“As we conclude our 2025 Sustainability Goals, we are entering the next chapter of our sustainability journey with momentum and clear direction,” said Jennifer Chittick, senior vice president, safety, health and environment (SH&E) and government affairs, and chief sustainability officer. “Building on our strong foundation of safety, innovation and operational excellence, we are making measurable progress toward our targeted 2030 Sustainability Goals through initiatives that reduce our environmental footprint and strengthen our overall impact across our value chain. Through collaboration, process optimization and strategic investments in technology, I am confident that we will continue to advance our commitments and deliver long-term results for our stakeholders worldwide.”

The 2026 Sustainability Report was developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and provides information in support of Cabot's participation in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). To view the full report and learn more about Cabot’s sustainability agenda, visit cabotcorp.com/sustainability.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons , specialty carbons , battery materials , engineered elastomer composites , inkjet colorants , masterbatches and conductive compounds , fumed metal oxides and aerogel . For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Contact:

Vanessa Craigie

Corporate Communications

vanessa.craigie@cabotcorp.com

(617) 342-6015

Robert Rist

Investor Relations

robert.rist@cabotcorp.com

(617) 342-6374