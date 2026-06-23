Custom Fitting Drives Premium Sales and Repeat Demand for the US Golf Equipment Market

CHICAGO, IL, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom fitting continues to be a dynamic force in the U.S. golf equipment industry, driving premium sales, strengthening player engagement, and reshaping how serious golfers invest in their game. According to the latest Evolution of Custom Fitting Study from Golf Datatech, a Circana company, 80% of serious golfers have been custom fit for clubs at some point in time, including 30% in the past year. Custom fitting now accounts for an estimated 30% to 50% of premium club sales, making it one of the most influential forces in the equipment category.

“What was once considered a premium add-on has become a standard for engaged players, fueled by a combination of improved technology, greater consumer awareness, and a measurable impact on performance,” said Matt Tucker, executive director of Circana’s sports equipment business. “Custom fitting is elevating the entire purchase experience and creating a more committed, higher-value consumer.”

Adoption is translating into sustained demand, particularly among experienced users. Among golfers fit within the past two years, more than 85% plan to be fit again, reinforcing the role of custom fitting as a repeat-driven behavior rather than a one-time purchase.

This repeat dynamic is becoming increasingly important. While overall adoption is high, the remaining 20% of golfers who have never been fit represent a more challenging segment, typically characterized by lower household incomes and greater skepticism about performance benefits. As a result, growth is increasingly concentrated among golfers already engaged in the process rather than new entrants.

As custom fitting growth concentrates among already engaged golfers, its impact is extending beyond participation and into broader equipment purchasing behavior. According to Golf Datatech’s Golf Product Attitude and Usage Study, golfers are holding onto clubs longer due to a combination of factors, including the cost of clubs overall and the precision of custom fitting – as golfers are less inclined to replace clubs that are specifically built to their swing. The result is a more deliberate, performance-driven purchasing mindset across the category.

Untapped opportunities are in the bag

The Custom Fitting Study findings suggest where the next phase of growth is likely to emerge. Irons (71%) and drivers (56%) continue to dominate fitting activity, but penetration drops off across the rest of the bag. Fairway woods are near all-time highs, while wedges, hybrids, and putters remain significantly underfit despite golfer interest. This gap points to a clear upside as players increasingly seek to optimize performance across their clubs.

“The opportunity ahead is about building on what’s already working,” said Tucker. “Golfers see the value, they trust the process, and they’re coming back for more. That’s a powerful foundation for continued growth.”

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.