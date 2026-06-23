PenderFund Capital Management Recognized as One of the 2026 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“Pender”), an independent, employee-owned investment firm, is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2026 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work®.

The list is based on a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®, using direct employee feedback from organizations across Canada. To be eligible, companies must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ and receive strong results on the Trust Index™ survey.

For Pender, being recognized in the Financial Services & Insurance category is especially significant. In an industry where trust, discipline and long-term decision-making are essential, the firm believes its ability to serve clients starts with the quality of its people and the environment in which they work.

Founded in 2003, Pender has grown from its roots backing emerging technology companies into an independent investment firm offering a suite of differentiated equity, fixed income, public and private alternative strategies. Throughout that growth, the firm has remained grounded in independent thinking, rigorous analysis and a willingness to look beyond conventional approaches.

“Financial services is a people business as much as it is an investment business,” said David Barr, Chief Executive Officer at PenderFund Capital Management. “In order to serve our clients best, we have worked to ensure the people at Pender can do their best work. At Pender people are encouraged to think independently, contribute their perspectives and challenge ideas constructively. Bringing together people with different backgrounds and experiences makes our conversations stronger and helps create an environment where employees can make a difference which leads to better outcomes for our clients.”

“Being recognized in the Financial Services & Insurance category is an honour for our entire team,” said Lynn Frazer, Chief People Officer at PenderFund Capital Management. “At Pender, we want people to feel that their work matters, and that they can build meaningful careers while contributing to something larger than themselves. This award reflects the care, dedication and team spirit our people bring to the firm every day.”

As Pender continues to expand, the firm remains focused on attracting talented individuals who are curious, collaborative and committed to doing excellent work. In a sector defined by integrity and trust, Pender believes that building a strong internal culture is directly connected to the value it delivers to investors over time. Pender has also been recertified as a 2026 Great Place to Work®, as well as recognized as a 2026 Best Workplaces™ in Canada by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

To find out about open positions at PenderFund Capital Management, visit the firm’s careers page: penderfund.com/careers.

About PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

Pender was founded in 2003 and is an independent, employee-owned investment firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Our goal is to protect and grow wealth for our investors over time. We have a talented investment team of expert analysts, security selectors and independent thinkers who actively manage a suite of differentiated investment funds, exploiting inefficient parts of the investing universe to achieve our goal.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global leader in defining and recognizing high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. With a mission to improve society by helping companies transform their workplace environments, they provide benchmarks, frameworks, and expertise for creating and maintaining exceptional cultures. The Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, representing the voices of 11 million employees across more than 50 countries. The winners are chosen exclusively based on employee input—there’s only one way to make this list: your employees must put you there.

Please visit www.penderfund.com.

Please read important disclosures at www.penderfund.com/disclaimer.

For further information, please contact:

Melanie Moore

Vice President of Marketing, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

mmoore@penderfund.com

(604) 688-1511

Toll Free: (866) 377-4743