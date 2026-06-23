Carle Health Celebrates One Year of Community Solar 

CHICAGO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just over a year ago, Carle Health became the anchor subscriber for two Solstice-managed community solar farms in central Illinois, a move that has already delivered meaningful benefits for families, businesses, and the local community.

Developed by ENGIE North America in collaboration with Microsoft, the Knox 3A/3B projects are bringing the benefits of clean, locally produced energy to households and businesses that didn’t have access just a few years ago. Anchor tenants like Carle Health provide the stability that turns plans into fully operational solar farms, enabling residents and local businesses to participate, save money, and support sustainable energy.

“We were excited to join as the anchor subscriber for these community solar farms because our support helped build stronger communities and create local jobs while the farms were taking shape,” said Anthony Corso, Sustainability and Energy Manager at Carle Health. “Now, a year later, the farms are generating clean and renewable energy, and families and small businesses are seeing real savings on their electricity bills.”

In just over one year, Carle Health has reduced its electricity expenses by more than $34,000, funds that are being reinvested into patient care and initiatives that support families across central and southeastern Illinois. Equally important, their role as anchor subscriber has opened the door for hundreds of residents and small businesses to join the Knox 3A/3B projects, giving them easy, hassle-free access to the benefits of clean, locally produced energy. To date, subscribers on Knox 3A/3B have collectively saved hundreds of thousands of dollars, helping families pay for groceries, home repairs, and small businesses reinvest in staff and equipment.

“ENGIE is incredibly proud to work with Solstice and Microsoft to expand access to reliable and affordable energy solutions,” stated Kristen Fornes, Head of Distributed Solar and Storage at ENGIE. “Our collaborative efforts on projects like Knox 3a/3b represent a pivotal step forward, providing us with the unique opportunity to broaden the reach of renewable resources. This initiative is a clear reflection of the deep-seated commitment ENGIE and Microsoft share in advancing sustainable energy solutions that consistently deliver meaningful benefits for customers and communities.”

Solstice, a wholly owned subsidiary of Perch Energy that manages enrollment for the solar farms, ensures the process is simple, inclusive, and accessible for everyone. “When a trusted local organization like Carle Health steps in to take on the bulk of the energy generated, it makes it possible for more people in the community to participate,” said Sandhya Murali, former CEO of Solstice and newly appointed Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Perch Energy. “Anchor subscribers who live and work in the area send a clear message to neighbors: these programs are real, built to last, and truly designed to help people save.”

Looking back on the first year of active operations for Knox3A/3B, Solstice and Carle Health see the projects as a model for how organizations can contribute to communities. From families saving on electricity bills to businesses reinvesting in local growth, community solar anchors demonstrate that sustainability and social impact can go hand in hand. Solstice hopes that the success of Carle Health’s subscription to Knox 3A/3B inspires other organizations to step forward and expand access to clean energy for communities across Illinois.

Enrollment remains open for households and businesses in central and southern Illinois. Visit Solstice.us to learn more about community solar programs in your area.

About Solstice Power Technologies LLC

Founded in 2015, Solstice, now wholly owned by Perch Energy, is a mission-driven company dedicated to ensuring every community can access and benefit from clean energy. Solstice connects households and small and large businesses to community solar farms that reduce their electric bills with no upfront cost or installation, while its frictionless subscriber management software and services offer community solar asset owners real-time insights into project health and policy expertise. Solstice's solutions align the needs of subscribers, asset owners, and corporate buyers to drive strong participation, community impact, long-term performance, and scalable growth in community solar.

About Carle Health

At Carle Health, we’re dedicated to delivering personalized care that patients and families can trust and count on at every step of their healthcare journey. Rooted in clinical excellence and guided by compassion, our award-winning care teams work to deliver consistent, connected care – where quality, accessibility and innovation come together to support health and well-being for all.

As one integrated health system with deep local roots, our more than 17,000 team members and providers work together to support patient care through eight hospitals, a clinical research institute and higher learning institutions across central and southeastern Illinois. We will continue to deliver care you can trust and count on, every step of the way.

About ENGIE North America

Based in Houston, ENGIE North America develops, owns, and operates renewable power, battery storage, flexible generation, and energy infrastructure solutions for businesses and communities across the U.S. and Canada. The company has more than 11 GW of power generation in operation or under construction across North America, representing $11 billion of capital employed. Through this portfolio, ENGIE North America delivers low-cost, reliable energy to meet rapidly rising power demand, supporting critical operations across the economy, including those of leading technology and consumer companies. ENGIE North America is part of ENGIE, a global energy company with 98,000 employees across 30 countries and the world’s leading provider of long-term renewable energy solutions for corporate customers. ENGIE is publicly traded (ENGI) on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges. For more information, visit www.engie-na.com or www.linkedin.com/company/engie-north-america-inc.

Media Contacts

Mary Jackson

Solstice Power Technologies LLC (Wholly owned by Perch Energy)

Media@perchenergy.com

Carle Health Public Relations

Media Contact Line: (217) 902-5201

CarleHealthPublicRelations@carle.com

Geof Koss

ENGIE North America

geof.koss@engie.com